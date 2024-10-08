A social commentator, Isaac Fayose, has shared his take on the defamation case against singer Speed Darlington by Burna Boy

According to Isaac, Speed Darlington talks anyhow and he does not control the words that come out of his mouth

He also tackled the singer for making false claims about Burna Boy's relationship with American rapper P. Diddy

Isaac Fayose, the brother of the former governor of Ekiti state, Ayo Fayose, has stated that singer Darlington Okoye, aka Speed Darlington, should not be released from the police cell.

Recall that Speed Darlington had been declared missing weeks after he made some allegations against singer Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy.

It was reported that Burna Boy, influenced the arrest of Akpi, as Speed Darlington is fondly called, after the latter accused him of having a sexual relationship with American rapper Sean Combs, aka P. Diddy.

In reaction to the trending news, Isaac said Speed Darlington talks anyhow and recalled how he slammed Igbo ladies for having babies with Yoruba men. He also tackled people defending Akpi and claiming that he was a mad man.

According to the social media commentator, a mad person does not have a phone. He added that the police should keep him in a separate room and heal him since he has a mental issue.

Isaac Fayose's video gathered mixed reactions from social media users as some accused him of doing the same thing he was condemning Speed Darlington for.

Watch Isaac Fayose's video below:

Reactions to Isaac Fayose's video

Legit.ng has compiled some of the comments on Isaac Fayose's video below:

@suxcexxful_jerry:

"Oga keep ur mouth closed."

@exclusive_oracle:

"Uncle Isaac we are all guilty even U sir .,... U call some people thief's and rain curses on some ... Nobody holy pass."

@prochancellor7:

"VDM make same accusations towards Falz. We no hear your mouth oh."

@lickweedmix_:

"So how many times has the, government taking you and controlled you?"

@sann_aarooon:

"If you say so, then there is no freedom of speech in this country. Even you too needs to be arrested."

Speed Darlington gets arrested

Legit.ng earlier reported that Speed Darlington's lawyer had confirmed the singer's arrest by the police amid a social media uproar.

The lawyer, in a letter trending on social media, disclosed Speed Darlington was arrested over the weekend in Lagos.

The singer's lawyer also gave an update on his health condition, stirring reactions from worried fans and followers.

