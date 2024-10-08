Nigerian rapper Erigga has waded into the trending issue between singer Burna Boy and Speed Darlington

After Burna Boy reportedly got Speedy arrested for making defamatory statements about him, he was accused of oppression by netizens

Erigga shared his thoughts on the people calling Burna Boy an oppressor, and this sparked a debate

Nigerian rapper Erhiga Agarivbie, aka Erigga, has spoken about the trending Speed Darlington and Burna Boy issue on social media.

Recall that Speed Darlington was declared missing after being unreachable for three days. Netizens pointed fingers at Burna Boy after the singer shared some posts that allegedly linked him to the rapper’s disappearance.

Fans debate over Erigga's post as he shuts down claims of Burna Boy being an oppressor for arresting Speed Darlington. Photos: @eriggapaperboi, @akpimmuo, @burnaboygram

After it was confirmed that Burna Boy had indeed filed a petition against Speedy, aka Akpi, Nigerians had mixed reactions. Many, including online critic VeryDarkMan’s lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, accused the Grammy-winning musician of oppression.

Erigga reacts to oppression claims against Burna

Rapper Erigga had a different opinion as expressed in his tweet on the matter. On his X page, the music star explained why he didn’t consider Burna’s actions as oppressive.

He wrote:

“Person go use mouth defame person dem arrest am una say na oppression lol.”

See his tweet below:

Netizens debate over Erigga’s tweet

After Erigga shared his take on the Burna Boy versus Speed Darlington drama, other social media users offered their hot takes. Some explained why they called the Grammy-winning singer an oppressor.

Read some of their comments below:

Shadows asked why Burna did not serve Speedy a lawsuit:

Manuel said Nigerians like emotional blackmail:

Mudiaga insisted it was oppression:

Ajie called for Akpi to be freed:

Eze said it was a civil issue and Speedy should have been taken to court instead:

Diamond said Nigeria can never be good:

Ebenezer said the police have no right to arrest someone in a civil case:

Ade said Akpi should have been sued and not arrested:

Josh said it’s oppression if there’s no lawsuit:

Video of Speed Darlington in handcuffs emerges

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that hours after Speed Darlington was declared missing, a video of him in handcuffs surfaced online.

In the clip posted on celebrity blogger Tunde Ednut’s Instagram page and spotted by Legit.ng, Speedy was seen being led away from what appears to be his residence by some men.

Filmmaker Stanley Ontop also shared a post claiming that Akpi was in Abuja with the Special Tactical Squad.

