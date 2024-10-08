Nigerian hip-hop artist Odumodublvck entertained fans and netizens with a video of him with Super Eagles player Victor Boniface

The two celebrities were seen in a cheerful moment engaging in one of the FIFA game series as the rapper used the striker's avatar to challenge him

A video from their gaming section revealed how Odumodu dealt with Victor, igniting hilarious online

Nigerian rapper Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, better known as Odumodublvck, shared a lighthearted moment with Super Eagles player Victor Boniface while playing the FIFA game series.

In a playful twist, Odumodublvck chose to use Victor Boniface's avatar to compete against the Bayer Leverkusen striker.

Odumodubvck used Victor Boniface’s FIFA avatar against him. Credit: @odumodubvck, @bonifcae_jrn

Source: Instagram

Odumodublvck was said to have dealt with Victor, emerging victorious in their virtual match.

A viral video captured the moment the Dog Eat Dog crooner rejoiced over his victory, with Victor smiling on the chair.

Odumudu excitedly said in the clip:

"I won kill Boniface."

The caption that came along with the footage wrote:

“OD won use Victor Boniface kill real Bonifcae.”

Watch the video below:

Alonso hails Boniface

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso praised Boniface’s ability to challenge defenders, likening him to the legendary Drogba.

Alonso further expressed his commitment to helping the young striker refine his game and improve his decision-making.

Since joining the German outfit from Union Saint-Gilloise last summer, Boniface has been in exceptional form, contributing to 37 goals in just 42 appearances.

