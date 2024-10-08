Burna Boy has been sighted having a nice time at Phyno's birthday, he was in the company of Flavour

In the clip, he was wearing a cowboy hat with matching brown jacket, he had a drink in his hand as he danced to the music playing

His video went viral after he was accused of being behind Speed Darlington's disappearance for the past three days

Afrobeat singer, Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, seemed unperturbed with the allegations made against him by Speed Darlington's fans.

Legit.ng had reported that a man had cried out and declared Darlington missing. Burna Boy's name was mentioned, and he was asked where the singer was.

Burna Boy trends amid Speed Darlington saga.

Source: Instagram

In the viral video, the 'Common Person' crooner was seen having a great time at Phyno's birthday party. He was in the company of another music star, Flavour, as they all grooved at the event.

The Grammy Award winner was standing close to the celebrant as they both exchanged a warm handshake.

Flavour was also sighted having a toast with his colleague and birthday celebrant, Phyno.

Recall that Burna Boy had reacted to the allegation levelled against him by Darlington's fans. He shared some cryptic post and sternly warned naysayers.

See the video here:

What fans said about Burna Boy's video

Netizens reacted to the video of Burn Boy having a good time at the birthday. Here are some of the comments below:

@dfw_tolz1:

"These are real ogs."

@don.glsb2208:

"Full time job eyan. No sigh of weakness."

@naija_celebrity_page_1:

"Burnaboy where is darlington o."

@albertofficial.realtalk:

"Great dancer as well, Odowgu no size."

@albertofficial.realtalk:

"King of fashion."

@jeffb178:

"No sign of weakness."

@jeffb178:

"Big 7 until I told them."

@official_baze_2:

"So superboycheque no get name again."

@wiz_shotit:

"I love this Phyno choice of friends (Flavour and Burna)"

Burna Boy's mother reacts to his advert

Burna Boy's mother, Bose Ogulu, had reacted after seeing her son in an international advert on Dublin street.

In the advert, the singer was seen with the likes of former footballer David Beckham and some top international models.

Burna Boy's mother was passing by with her daughter and other members of his crew when she saw the advert.

