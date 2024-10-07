Victor Boniface watched haplessly as Nigerian singer Odumodublvck thrashed him on FIFA 24 using Bayer Leverkusen

The music star threw jibes and bants after defeating the Nigerian international using his own football club

Boniface's animation scored the goal, leaving the Super Eagles star perplexed as he could only wonder at the level of 'disrespect'

There was mild drama after Nigerian music sensation Odumodublvck thrashed Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface on FIFA 24.

'Odumodu' was captured the moment he scored against his opponent as they faced off playing the latest video game.

The music star expressed delight as he took a swipe at the professional football player.

Victor Boniface watched haplessly as he lost to Odumodublvck on FIFA. Photo: Marco Steinbrenner.

Source: Getty Images

It got even worse as Odumodu picked Victor Boniface's Bayer Leverkusen as he planned to humiliate his visitor.

The embarrassing moment came when the singer scored a goal with Boniface's animation against the Nigerian international.

"I wan kill Boniface, see am": Odumodu trolled.

Fans have taken to the comment section to react.

slimex2 said:

"Imagine make person use your animation beat you for real life."

bigig___ trolled:

"Him dey use Boniface flog Boniface."

king_futch added:

"Okay naa, let's take it to the field make we check something."

blackyolkgram

"Dem dey use u beat u imagine d cruise lol."

In 2023, Daily Post reported that Odumodublvck disclosed that he loves football more than music

How Neymar inspires Boniface

Meanwhile, Nigerian striker Victor Boniface disclosed that he gets inspiration from some superstars, especially before he goes onto the pitch.

The 23-year-old played a pivotal role in their league win over Wolfsburg when he came off the bench to score the winner as they claimed a 4-3 victory.

Boniface believes he gets inspiration from some top players, especially Brazilian superstar Neymar.

Alonso hails Boniface

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso praised Boniface’s ability to challenge defenders, likening him to the legendary Drogba.

Alonso further expressed his commitment to helping the young striker refine his game and improve his decision-making.

Since joining the German outfit from Union Saint-Gilloise last summer, Boniface has been in exceptional form, contributing to 37 goals in just 42 appearances.

Source: Legit.ng