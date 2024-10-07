BBN's Saga has shared some pictures he took on the location of Kunle Afolayan's film, Anikulapo

In the post, he said that he was Aderoju in the film and told his fans to anticipate the release any time soon

His look in the photos generated a debate among his fans as they applauded his effort in the movie

Reality show star, Okusaga Adeoluwa, better known as Saga, has shared some pictures he took on the location of Kunle Afolayan's film, Anikulapo.

The former housemate in the 2021 edition of Big Brother Naija reality show also known as Shine Ya Eye stated that he was Aderoju in the film.

Saga wows fans with new pictures. Photo credit @sagadeolu

Source: Instagram

In some of the photos shared, he wore traditional attires and looked like a 'babalawo' on location.

The reality star also had tribal marks as his beard had been shaved off.

Saga looks like village chief

In another picture, he was dressed like a typical village chief from the western part of Nigeria.

The man, who complained of not being supported by his father, was sitting beside Moji Afolayan.

See the post here:

What fans said about Saga's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the reality star. Here are some of the comments below:

@eniola_ajao:

"Beautiful handsome Yoruba man."

@stannze:

"The biggest. Can’t wait brother."

@iamteddya:

"Wonderful cast, can’t wait!."

@simisolabakare:

"Lol. Since when I don dey watch Naija film. I never see hunter, babalawo abi jagun jagun wey get steeze."

@callme_frodd:

"You wan resemble Aunty Kate for here so."

@olanrewaju_nigeria:

"Aderoju the warrior, sagadeolu dis your tribalmark is giving."

@harmeystouch:

"Na why dem cut my baby beards be this."

@jessie_berrie:

"Saga my actor."

@_beingval:

"Come! this brother you’re fine ohhh."

@call_me_k_diamond:

"On God, super pumped about this one."

Colleagues visit Saga's gallery

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the ex-BBNaija star was able to achieve his dream as he allowed the public into his state of mind, speaking to them with his artworks.

It was a graceful occasion for Saga, who described his art opening and exhibition as a first of many.

People present at the occasion had encouraging words for the reality TV star and praised him for the achievement.

Source: Legit.ng