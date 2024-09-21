Speed Darlington has warned his fans trying to caution him about Bruna Boy after he called him out over Diddy

The singer had asked Burna Boy how many oil Diddy used for him because of his relationship with the rapper, who was arrested

In the video he made, he stated that they should not underestimate him and what he depends on

Controversial Nigerian singer, Darlington Okoye, better known as Speed Darlington, has warned fans trying to caution him about speaking against Burna Boy.

Legit.ng had reported that Speed Darlington, had called out Burna Boy, after Diddy was arrested and oil was found in his house, He asked Burna Boy how many oil Diddy used on him.

Speed Darlington warns fans cautioning him about Burna Boy. Photo credit @burnaboygram/@diddy/@speeddarlingtontv

Source: Instagram

Reacting to how fans cautioned him, Speed Darlington made a live Instagram session and warned his fans. According to him, he was not afraid of the singer because he called him out.

Speed Darlington brags

Not done speaking about the issue, the singer, who called out Portable, asked his fans if they knew what he too depended on before calling out Burna Boy.

Speed Darlington spoke a bit of Igbo language in annoyance to his fan as they continued to reply during the live session.

Below is the video:

What fans said about Speed Darlington's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by the singer. Here are some of the comments below:

@ifeanyi_cubicle_glass:

"If this guy day give you joy like this here."

@1akimbilly:

"Akpi way dey build 18 room mansion na him una dey whine.'

@saymynamerythm:

"Make him sha remember say na Jeje Burna Dey before calling him out.'

@richy_blood:

"Only mouth this one get.'

@ifu_nwannewi:

"Akpi no be so oo. Na you first start fire now, if Burna add fuel hope you can stand the heat??? For now make we dey enjoy the cruise sha."

@aysuga

"Typical Nigerian Mode of Operation. Only a Nigerian will drag another Nigerian down and audaciously accuse him without evidence just because he is successful."

@david_capable:

"Apki papa na babalawo. Go ask around and you'll find out."

@baby_kira01:

"I don’t want to hear “somebody come to my rescue ohh“ you’ve started."

Burna Boy trend amid Diddy's arrest

Legit.ng had reported that after Diddy's arrest, his relationship with Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy was questioned.

Netizens had to dig up evidence to prove that Burna Boy got involved in some of the sexual immoralities that got Diddy arrested by the FBI.

They also visited some of the songs he sang about relationship with the opposite gender.

