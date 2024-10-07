Davido, one of Nigeria's most influential Afrobeats singers has been named as the richest in Africa 2024

The publication also mentioned some other popular names in the entertainment industry in the ranking

This list came as a shock to many Nigerians as fans argued their favourites should take the leading spot

Fans of Nigerian music superstars Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, and Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, were not pleased tnamed David Adeleke, popularly called Davido, as the richest artiste in Africa in 2024.

The list also mentioned Wizkid, Burna Boy, Rema, and Don Jazzy in the top five. While Davido led with $100 million, Don Jazzy followed with $50 million, Burna Boy raked up $30 million, Wizkid with $25 million, and Rema had $15 million.

A list about Davido being the richest in Africa spurs online reactions. Credit: @davido, wizkid, burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

And just as Rema said in one of the songs, there is no longer a Big Three, as he has now been included in the list and comes as the 4th. Forbes rating has pitted fans against each other, as many condemned the list.

This comes amid the online feud between Davido and Wizkid, which consumed social media some days ago.

Fans react to the ratings, read the comments below:

@iamtrinityguy:

"We go lie for you,baddest ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

@nene_george:

"Some people won’t like this… Wizkid fc are still sleeping, let’s wait small make them wake up."

@dascopeman:

"That means. David go buy Wizkid and Burna still collect change😂😂😂."

@ayomide_076:

"Burna boy go just day laugh 😂😂."

@jay.sam7:

"Na today una dey known say Davido get money pass all of them, Make una Dey play. 001 richest 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

@rogzzy_billz:

"That's not something ever to be debated, it's obvious!"

Davido visits Olu of Warri's palace

Meanwhile, Nigerian pop star David 'Davido' Adeleke has made his first-ever visit to the palace of Olu of Warri.

This visit was his first to the popular city in Delta state, adding him to the list of celebrities who have gone before him.

The twin dad made his visit in the company of his best friend, Cubana Chiefpriest, and some other of his associates.

