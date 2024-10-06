Nigerian pop star David 'Davido' Adeleke has made his first-ever visit to the palace of Olu of Warri

This visit occurred on his first trip to the popular city in Delta state, adding him to the list of celebrities who have gone before him

The twin dad made his visit in the company of his best friend, Cubana Chiefpriest, and some other of his associates

Nigerians were thrilled to see Davido make his maiden visit to the place of the Olu of Warri. The Popstar was welcomed by his bosom friend, the Cubana Chief Priest, and some associates.

The visit was documented by the nightlife boss, Pascal Okechukwu, who is always so excited to show support to Davido.

Davido swipes at Wizkid while speaking to Olu of Warri. Credit: @davido, @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media, Chiefpriest wrote:

"First Time Ever In Warri🇳🇬, First Stop Is At The Great Palace Of The Most Fresh, Smart, Detailed, Composed & Steezed Up King @oluofwarri OGIANE👑"

Watch clip here:

Davido's visit to Warri comes on the tail of his online drama with his industry rival, Ayodeji 'Wizkid' Balogun.

While speaking, the singer highlighted that he comes from a very respectful family, even though being OBO sometimes gets to his head.

Fans caught that moment, interpreting it as a subtle jab at Satr Boy.

Watch clip here:

Davido's visit to Warri trends online

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@thisiskingx:

"Give chief priests award for best in friendship."

@mazijudepondis8:

"This thing go pain Wizkid ehn."

@88depressed:

"Wetin dem no ask you osakpolo."

@official_blessen:

"And the great parents told you to be disrespecting dele momodu eee gbavido."

@fazzyp_123:

"Victim card dey smell."

@pweetyciousfolly:

"You go explain tire evidence no dey."

@biggestfish__:

"Davido has gone to report wizkid."

@dinzzylb_:

"So Wizkid is making him explain himself. The power of FC, you go explain tire."

Ooni of Ife blesses Davido

Meanwhile, a video showing the moment Davido received blessings from the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan, is trending on social media.

In the viral video, the DMW label boss prostrated before the Ooni of Ife before giving him a high five..

Davido and Ooni of Ife's display in the video stirred mixed reactions among social media users.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng