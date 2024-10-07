The winner of the Big Brother Naija all-star season Ilebaye Odiniya, has reacted to Kellyrae's win in the 9th season of the show

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the married housemate Kellyrae Sule emerged as the winner of the grand prize of N100 million

Speaking out about the new achievement, Ilebaye took to her Twitter page to share her thoughts about the new development

Ilebaye Odiniya, a precious winner of the Big Brother Naija show, has shared her opinion on the new achievement.

Recall that Kelly Sule was announced as the winner of the Big Brother Naija season and went home with a whopping N100M worth of prizes, including an N60 million cash prize and a brand-new SUV.

Reactions trail Ilebaye's comment over Kellyrae's win.

Source: Instagram

Reacting to his win, Ilebaye shared on Twitter that it was well deserved. According to her, Kellyrae's

In her words:

"Like I said, when Grace meets Grace!!✨As it should be"

See her post below:

The Big Brother Nigeria show graced our screens almost three months ago. The show took us on a roller coaster of emotions with so much excitement, drama, anger, wins, and losses.

Big Brother also kept us on the edge of our seats occasionally with his new twists and turns. From cancelling the custodian game to the Head of House Ballot and splitting the housemates from playing as pairs to individuals, we saw it all, and it’s been such a blast.

Fans react to Ilebaye's comment

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@deartife_:

"One underserving winner to another 😁😅."

@BestmanAlimou:

"Wanni will do better than you Baye,Win or not win she will make that money before the year end period."

@big_fav___:

"To be honest his winning didn’t wowed people."

@veevogee:

"As it should be jare. Well deserved. Someone should check on Shaun for me 😂😂😂."

@its.jumrin:

"History has been made in the Bigbrother9ja show."

@officialdjtrick:

"Wetin this man do for the house I no understand, even his wife has more highlights that him. Wanni should have emerged the winner in my own opinion."

@thequeen_deee:

"Congratulations Wanni. The reason for the season. That was very close. A married man has won🏆."

Ozee becomes third finalist to be evicted

Meanwhile, Big Brother Naija Ozee of the MBADIWE duo was evicted from the show's ninth season.

Ozee and his twin brother Ocee joined the show as the Mbadiwe Twins on July 28, while the former made it to the grand finale.

Videos sighted by Legit.ng online captured when the reality TV star became the third finalist to leave the stage, gathering online reactions.

