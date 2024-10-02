Singer Wizkid has said he would not let his colleague Davido rest as he shared good news about his family

As he made demeaning statements about Wizkid, a fan notified him that he was displaying the hormones of his pregnant partner

The singer stated that he and his partner are feeling the hormones together and he shared his expectations about his unborn baby

Grammy award-winning singer, Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, has continued to drag his younger colleague David Adeleke, aka Davido.

Wizkid announces he is expecting a new baby amid his fight with Davido. Image credit: @wizkidayo

While reacting to his statements against Davido, one of his fans @engrpopey on X said that his partner, Jada Pollock, was pregnant but he was the one displaying the hormones.

Wizkid responded that he and his partner were feeling the hormones together. Besides, he could not wait to meet his newborn.

The Essence crooner has been trending on X as he tackled Davido after the Unavailable crooner chose a release a song on the same date he picked.

The fight between Wizkid and Davido is an age-long rift that has divided their fans in the last decade. As Wizkid resumed their fight, several influencers have shared their takes on it including Daniel Regha and OAP Do2dtun.

See Wizkid's tweet below:

Reactions to Wizkid's tweet

Check out some of the reactions to Wizkid's tweet below:

@GucciStarboi:

"Star girl incoming."

@wizkidayo:

"You go invite Frogido come the naming?"

@wizkidayogives:

"Small wizzy. Smallest bird

@bayobets:

"But wetin Davido do you wey make you vex like this?"

@lifeofolaa:

"Make the pikin no just try get your character if not."

@SUCCESSSMAN:

"Sha born werey like you. Make e dey disturb street too."

@horlartheechamp:

"We want girl this time boys don plenty for house."

Do2dtun speaks on Davido, Wizkid's fight

Legit.ng earlier reported that On-Air-Personality, Do2dtun, had shared how he felt about the ongoing rift between singers Davido and Wizkid.

According to the presenter, anytime both singers choose to drop their songs, their fans will still listen, and they will make money.

He noted that though rivalry was common in the music industry, Davido and Wizkid's case had extended for too long.

