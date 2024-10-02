Wizkid and Davido's new beef has gotten messier, with fans suggesting that OBO's recent link-up with billionaire Tony Elumelu might have stirred up the new drama

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Davido performed at an event to mark Tony Elumelu's bank's anniversary in New York, USA

Wizkid's absence at the event despite being Tony Elumelu's bank ambassador had triggered reactions

Ayo Balogun Wizkid and David Adeleke Davido's new beef has seen some fans involving popular businessman and billionaire Tony Elumelu.

On Tuesday, October 1, while Nigerians were celebrating Independence Day, Wizkid posted a series of tweets in which he slammed Davido in what seemed to be a response to a cryptic tweet shared by OBO's creative director, Black Tycoone.

Fans claim Wizkid is hurt because Davido performed at Tony Elumelu's party.

Source: Instagram

Amid the ongoing drama which has left exchanges between fans of the two music stars, some netizens suggested that Davido's recent performance at Tony Elumelu's bank anniversary in the USA may have stirred the new drama.

While Davido thrilled the party guests and even posed for pictures with the billionaire, Wizkid, who is Elumelu's bank ambassador, was noticeably absent.

This has now fueled speculations among fans, with some claiming Wizkid was hurt. Read some of the comments Legit.ng compiled below:

ManLikeIcey:

"Lmaooo if them born ur papa well reply me @wizkidayo I dey wait you surulere drug addict 😂 You’re so useless that Tony Elumelu flew Davido to Paris for a UBA gig and you’re their supposed ambassador. Ayo Balogun, I put it to you.You’re a mad man."

17EddieEdward:

"Wizkidayo You always brag how your bigger than David but UBA recently celebrated their 75th year anniversary and yet they called Davido to come perform for them, this is a brand of which your their ambassador for, I guess Uncle Tony Elumelu realized he made a mistake."

ykmenah:

"Davido had couples of Endorsements this year and the only Endorsement Wizkid had was to perform at Tony Elumelu children birthday party."

Oludaily_:

"That Tony Elumelu show wey dem carry Davido go France pain Wizkid gan."

techdior:

" Wizkid is really pained and hurt man. Davido took everything from him including Tony Elumelu."

Wizkid advised to move date over Davido

In other news, Samklef appealed to Wizkid to change the proposed release date for his Morayo album.

Samklef, who is a supporter of Wizkid, claimed that Davido and others were trying to 'share from his glory.'

The music producer wrote,

"Message from my 7th heaven Dear @wizkidayo move your date! This competition must end."

