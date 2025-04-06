CCTV footage captured armed robbers stripping vehicles inside a Lekki Phase 1 estate, sparking outrage among Nigerians

Citizens suspect insider involvement and are demanding better estate security and forensic investigations from the police

Calls are growing for authorities to use biometric data, modern surveillance, and stricter controls on the stolen parts market

A recently surfaced CCTV video showing an armed robbery incident in a high-end residential estate in Lekki Phase 1 has sparked widespread outrage and renewed concerns about estate security, organized crime, and the state of forensic investigation in Nigeria.

The footage, which captured the incident dated March 7, 2025, was shared on Sunday by Tope Fasua, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu, via his official Facebook page.

Armed vandals piece apart cars

According to Fasua, the video was obtained from one of the victims and shows a group of armed men, described as “smart-looking guys armed to the teeth,” moving methodically through the estate as they vandalized and stripped parts from parked vehicles.

No intervention was seen during the act.

“These are armed robbers who also stripped cars somewhere in Lekki 1,” Fasua wrote

Nigerians express rage over incident

The video triggered a wave of concern from citizens and security-conscious observers, many of whom took to social media to question the efficacy of estate security systems and the police’s investigative capacity.

Dapo Kale commented on the lack of proper forensic response from law enforcement, suggesting that fingerprint evidence from the crime scene could be matched using national identity and banking databases.

Others suspected insider involvement, pointing to how the criminals deliberately shifted the CCTV camera and avoided exposing their faces.

“That was a coordinated job. Someone inside knew the setup,” wrote Tunde Alabi.

Additional reactions focused on the broader ecosystem enabling such crimes. Wisdom E. Nwansi questioned the black market for stolen car parts:

“If there’s no one to buy these parts, these criminals wouldn’t exist. Apprehend the buyers too.”

Concerns were also raised about the security infrastructure in place across luxury estates.

Nnaemeka Onyegbule noted that employing gate attendants is no longer sufficient. He called for estates to adopt modern security technologies like motion sensors, alarm systems, and digital surveillance tools.

Several commentators claimed such incidents are no longer isolated in Lekki.

Bimbo Olarinde revealed she had reported similar robberies at Maroko Police Station.

“They strike around 4:30 a.m. and target high-end cars. Sadly, no arrests have been made,” she said.

While some, like Francis Denedo, insisted the robbers appeared professional, questions continue to swirl about whether more could have been done to prevent or disrupt the heist.

For now, residents are demanding justice and immediate improvements to security architecture in upscale neighborhoods like Lekki.

