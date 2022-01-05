A video of an Islamic singer performing on stage has got everyone talking with hilarious reactions

The unidentified female singer sang the praises of Allah using the trending Zazoo Zeh slang with her band members

Nigerians have reacted to her performance, one of them said the country should be under comedy session on Netflix

A viral video of an unidentified female Islamic singer has surfaced on the internet and Nigerians can't stop reacting to it.

In the video, the singer and her band members were spotted praising Allah with the lyrics of trending Portable's song, Zazoo featuring Olamide and Poco Lee.

Portable's song, Zazoo has been trending.

Source: Instagram

They were vibing and dancing with the Zazoo song while the crowd watched the hilarious performance.

The lead performer sang:

"Allah Allah Zazoo, Allah Allah Zazzu Zeh."

Watch the funny video below:

Reactions

Nigerians received the video of the Islamic singer praising Allah with Zazoo slang with mixed reactions. While some picked the joke in it, others slammed her for disrespecting the religion.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Symplychi_oma:

"This country suppose Dey Netflix under comedy version."

Nellynells__:

"All of us they kolo."

Hdsworld:

"Worshipping God in spirit and in truth in Nigeria is gradually going into extinction."

Best_mobileapp_website_techguy:

"What kind of thing is this ? Astagfirulah."

Susy_badgirl:

"Una dey use religion play abi?"

Yungflo5:

"I hope say na Lagos sha ! Because hisbah go find this ones jail them."

Nurse_deo:

"This is crazy, no respect for our creators anymore."

Bshizzle70a:

"I’m actually surprised nobody ‘BO CARD’ for her . Dem no show love."

Ani_robert1:

"Wahala and confusión everywhere for this country."

Nina says Zazu song is overhyped

Legit.ng earlier reported that BBNaija star, Nina shared her opinion about the hit song, Zazu by Portable featuring Olamide and Poco Lee.

The reality star questioned the content of the song and its lyrics before declaring that Nigerians are only overhyping the song.

Nina also said she is struggling to understand what Portable was singing about. Nigerians reacted differently to her comments about the song, most of them blasted her.

