Trinidadian-American rapper Nicki Minaj has continued to show her love for Nigerian artistes and their songs

The superstar has also developed an interest in speaking Nigerian pidgin English and she shared some of the words she has learnt so far

In a video, she sang some of the lyrics from one of Ayra Starr's songs, Sabi Girl, which had her fans reacting to it

Trinidadian-American rapper, Onika Tanyan Maraj, aka Nicki Minaj, has continued to share some of the words she has learnt in her attempt to speak Nigerian pidgin English.

She shared a video of herself trying to sing Sabi Girl, a song by Nigerian singer Oyinkansola Aderingbibe, aka Ayra Starr.

The pidgin aspect of the song stressed her as she tried to mutter the words conveniently. At one point, she said in pidgin that Nigeria would not see the end of her.

In the video shared by @Olamide0fficial on X, Nicki Minaj paused as she spoke the words at intervals, which got her fans and that of Ayra Starr talking. According to the American superstar, she was speaking the pidgin that was written on her timeline.

Peeps react to Nicki Minaj's video

@abazwhyllzz:

"When I was singing her song you did not post me o."

@Olamide0fficial:

"Oya sorry."

@NuJhayhne:

"What’s your queen doing?"

@fadererah_:

"I love this woman."

@Olamide0fficial:

"I love her more."

@nihiinn_:

"See how hard it is for her."

@Olamide0fficial:

"She’s trying."

@Tade2710:

"Very soon Nicki go pull up to Naija. It's like she get some baddies she won teach lessons."

@Bilal_of_lagos:

"I need to carry Nicki come naija this December."

Ayra Starr thrills fans at concert

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ayra Starr gave an electrifying performance before a crowd in Brazil which had her fans excited.

She wore a yellow and green outfit that signified the colours on the Brazil's flag and it exposed her body. Her fans also reacted to her look.

Some netizens were glad that the young singer is making waves globally and making impactful connections.

