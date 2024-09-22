A video has shown what Davido and his wife, Chioma were up to amid his baby mama's fake house saga

In a recording making the rounds, the two were seen having a nice time at a club in London as Chioma showed that she was enjoying herself

The mother of two gave her fans a kiss in the clip as she posed and displayed in front of the camera

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, and his recently married wife, Chioma, aka Chef Chi have been sighted in London at a night out.

The couple, who welcomed a set of twins, were at a nightclub having fun. They both wore matching colours in the clip.

Chef Chi was twisting and vibing to the music that was playing as she made some displays in front of the camera.

Chioma gave fans a kiss

In the recording, Chef Chi was giving her fans a kiss as she winked at her fans in the video.

Davido was standing in front of his wife while she was making faces at her fans.

This came amid the controversy trailing the Grammy Award nominee's baby mama and a real estate company.

Reactions trail the video of Davido and Chioma

Netizens reacted to the video of Davido and his wife at the club. Here are some of the comments below:

Isreal DMW praises Chioma ahead of wedding

Legit.ng had reported that Davido's logistic manager was excited that his boss, Davido, would soon get married to his lover and baby mama of many years.

He penned an emotional note to celebrate the mother of two as she prepared for her wedding.

He thanked Chioma for being the reason for Davido's success and happiness, as he emphasized that she came from a good home.

