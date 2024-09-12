Singer Ibraheem Labaeka has tendered his resignations letter to the Kwara state governor because he doesn't want to work again

The Islamic singer was appointed last year as a special assistant to the governor on artist matter in the state

He shared the reason he was sending his resignation letter and also shared the post on social media

Islamic singer, Ibraheem Lakaeba, has sparked massive reactions after the letter he wrote to the Kwara state governor was sighted online.

The singer was appointed as a special assistant to the governor on artist matter in 2023, however, more than a year after the appointment, he said he was done.

According to him, he cannot be collecting salary for a job he was not doing. He explained that he does not have a schedule of duty, and he has not been able to showcase his talent maximally.

Lakaeba appreciates governor

In the post, he mentioned that he has not been at peace since he has been collecting free salary for the work he was not doing.

The former political office holder also noted that it was against his belief as an Islamic singer.

He thanked the governor for entrusting him with such a post.

Recall that some other music artists also bagged political appointments as well. Skit maker, Cute Abiola left the Navy and became a political office holder.

Singer J Martins was also appointed by the Abia state governor as a special assistant on tourism and entertainment.

What fans said about Labaeka's appointment

Reactions have trailed the singer's resignation letter. Here are some of the comments below:

@maryannugwu:

"This one don join nsppd come repent."

@mrs_loretha:

"This is one honest Nigeria. God will bless him and make more open doors for him to excel.

@officialyakzy:

"Dey wan use billing kii ssa for house and cashout low."

@am0t0:

"Return the one you've taken so far. Dey whine Jesus.'

@meekluxuryinterior:

"Special assistant “artiste” in what capacity? Asking respectfully!!"

@kingsliveth:

"Meet first Nigerian honest youth in whom there is no guile. Jesus saw Nathanael coming to Him, and said of him, “Behold, an Israelite indeed, in whom is no guile!”(John 1:47)"

@richie99_sosa:

"Kudos to your honesty. That 3/4 Baba Suwe guy will never give up until niaja declare bankruptcy."

@idmaney_:

"Una wan open the cute Abiola yansh."

@chuks_worldwide:

"Man with conscience may God bless you above all long life and goodhealth."

Iyanya bags political appointment

Legit.ng had reported that the popular Nigerian music star, had bagged a political appointment and the good news was shared by his former label boss, Ubi Franklin.

In a post shared on his Instagram page, Ubi revealed that Iyanya had been appointed a Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the governor of Cross River state, Ben Ayade.

Fans on social media celebrated Iyanya whose appointment is to assist the state on tourism and entertainment.

