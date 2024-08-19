A Muslim cleric has said some things about Portable and the source of his fame in a viral video of social media

In the clip, the man gave the reason Portable use to behave the way he does on the networking app

The cleric also shared the consequences if Portable stop acting the way he does everywhere he goes

A Nigerian cleric has stirred reactions with what he said about controversial singer, Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, better known as Portable.

In a video sighted on social media, the cleric alleged that Portable was not an ordinary artist.

Cleric speaks about Portable. Photo credit @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

He added that what lives inside him is the reason the music act that likes calling out celebrity was enjoying fame right now. The clergy also explained that the day that the thing living inside Portable leaves, that will be the end of his career.

Muslim cleric speaks more about Portable

In the recording, the cleric went further to explain that an evil spirt was controlling Portable. He noted that most of his hit songs are unusual for clerics like him to be singing.

The man also stated that he can sing Zazu's song very well, despite not having any of the controversial singer's CDs at home.

How fans reacted to the video

Netizens reacted to what the cleric said about Portable. Here are some of the comments below:

@Abdulrazaq Azeez Akanji:

"With all this rubbish his saying, I find it difficult to understand what is saying, I pray his not lieing to his self."

@Blessing Agbale:

"Iropo. Abeg leave him alone . If he’s your son you will be happy."

@Abdulganiyu Suleiman Kholabanks:

"I pray make portable no see this video."

@Okesokun Taiwo:

"Grace was given to you to receive Christ as your Lord and personal saviour."

@Adewole Abdul'Lateef:

"Sincerity of purpose. But,Some will not believe you. That is life for you."

@Abiodun Saminu:

"It is true that jinn is exit for who know how to use it but remember that you'ii meet your creator in one day . I've seen it well well but you'ii not end well in this life,so therefore why are we running before our shadow . Let's stay with God is alpha and Omega."

@Femi Oluwaseun:

"Is true talk the kind of dreams wey I done dream about this portable ennn his wey is not pure at all."

@Better For Nigerians:

"Be wise don't fall victim, most especially women, just because you want someone to help you to speak to alujonu."

@Folake Abai:

"You wanna trend through Potable abi."

@Olaijide Bidemi Adam:

"Portable is not ordinary everybody knows. no worldly musician is ordinary."

