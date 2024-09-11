Peter Okoye of the defunct Psquare has warmed hearts with a post he made on his Insta story to the delight of fans

In the post, he was standing beside his gown up son, Cameron, and he stated that the boy was almost as tall as he was

Fans of the superstar reacted in the comment section as they shared their hot takes about the father and son

Peter Okoye of Psquare fame has shared a cute picture he took with his son, Cameron, and posted it on his Inst story.

The father of two, who parted ways musically with his twin brother recently, was standing close to his grown up son on a street in Atlanta.

In the post, the music star, who was criticised by Joe Igbokwe, said that his son was all grown up. He also noted that he was also as tall as he was.

Peter and son wear shorts

In the Instagram message, the father and son who were having a great moment both wore shorts. Though, the colours were different.

They also wore white socks as well.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post shared by the music star. Here are some of the comments below:

@iam_batoria:

"This small Cameron that was learning French yesterday? Omooooo."

@b_okene:

"This is Cameron? Naaah I am old very old."

@fabriksbykach:

"Fine People."

@obybrownie:

"Whaoooo. Already."

@hungrillvillekitchen:

"The way kids grow eh, u just close eyes n boom dey are all grown.'

@_belinda___25:

"Our baby of yesterday. So big now."

@torn_dada:

"Small Cameron of yesterday? Wow."

@ede_hairs:

"Cute."

@omoh_iwole:

"He’s cute.'

@adetomiiee:

"Almost."

Peter Okoye writes brother

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the music star had penned an open letter to his brother Paul Okoye amid their ongoing feud which divided the two and ended their joint musical partnership.

Mr P, in a lengthy message, also reacted to his twin brother's claim that he wrote most of Psquare's hit songs.

Peter ruled out that he was competing with anyone, including his twin brother. He also added that his twin brother never acknowledged any of the songs her wrote.

