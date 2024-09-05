Davido's cousin, Nikos Babii has shared a video of her vlog which was done in Yoruba language and fans were vowed

In the clip, she was in Osun state, and she went with her father on official duties as she shared the recording with her fans

Her post sparked reactions among fans in the comment sections as they rated her Yoruba-speaking ability

Davido's cousin, Nike Adeleke, better known as Nikos Babii, has warmed the hearts of her fans with the way she spoke in Yoruba Language.

The lady, who is dating a Nigerian singer, came over to Nigeria made a vlog in Yoruba as she spent her day with her father governor.

Nikos Babii vlogs in Yoruba language. Photo credit @nikos_babii

Source: Instagram

In the recording, she followed her father to commission some agricultural equipments for farmers as she praised him for the good works he is doing in the state.

Nikos Babii sings in Yoruba

In the video, the vlogger, who lost her grandfather, sang a popular song for farmers in Yoruba. She noted that all the male and female farmers were recognised and rewarded by her politician father.

Nikos Babii also shared the moment she went to eat with her brother and manager at the governor's residence.

The vlogger was happy to see the changes in the state and the initiatives introduced by her father’s administration.

See the video here:

What fans said about Nikos Babii's video

Reactions have trailed the video made Nikos Babii in Yoruba. Here are some of the comments below:

@astoldbynneoma:

"My dear the Yoruba is yorubainggg."

@officialdolarphor28:

"Some people just come this life come enjoy. Niko is actually living. Nha the Yoruba parts I love most basically because of the accent."

@abebichanter1:

"I'm truly grateful to God for blessing the media with someone like you. Your infectious positivity and joyful spirit shine through in your vlogs, which always bring a smile to my face after a long, exhausting day. I pray that you continue to thrive and never encounter any obstacles. Keep shining, Nikos."

@classicfabricsandstyle:

"Anytime I see any of my bubu in Nikkos living vlog like this my head Dey always swell.'

@kamalajiboye:

"NikosLiving Season."

@eyan_baale:

"Osun government House fine pass Aso Villa with fool of old politicians."

@_boijeff:

"Your videos proves that there’s a way you will enjoy life to an extent you can’t just hide it you need to show it off anyways shoutout nikos living this is different I luv it.'

@bvlkiss_:

"So beautiful to watch. welldone Nikos Peperenpe.'

@simply_msendoo:

"I came back again your vlogs are just relaxing to the soul,only love and positive vibes, love you always."

@omodasola_ashabi:

"What does living means without Nikos."

Young Jonn shares cozy picture

Legit.ng had reported that the Nigerian singer and record producer trended online after he casually reacted to rumours of dating Davido's cousin, known as Nikos.

The admirable duo have been spotted at different lush locations, filling netizens with speculations.

In the recent update, the “Sharpally” hitmaker was seen in a lovey-dovey setting with Nikos, spurring reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng