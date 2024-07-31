Nikos Babii has stated that she has lost her grandfather and she penned a lovely note to celebrate him

In the post, she also shared several pictures of the fun moment she had with the aged man before his unfortunate demise

The curvy lady also posted a few chats she shared with the old man when he was alive as she added that he loved her a lot

Davido's cousin, Adenike Adeleke, better known as Nikos Babii, has shared the sad news of the demise of her grandfather.

The curvy lady, who is dating Nigerian singer Young Jonn shared series of pictures to capture the relationship she shared with her late grandfather.

Davido's cousin, Nikos Babii, loses grandfather. Photo credit @nikos_babii

Source: Instagram

According to her, nothing could ever prepare her for the sad moment of saying goodbye to her grandfather, who was her number one supporter.

Nikos Babii shares her wish

In the short but emotional note she used as the caption of her post, Nikos Babii explained that she wished she had the chance to give her grandfather a last hug.

According to the daughter of Osun state governor, her grandfather's unwavering belief in her and endless love will forever guide her.

Nikos Babii also shared a few chats she exchanged with the old man before his unfortunate passing.

Below is the post:

How fans reacted to Nikos Babii's post

Netizens have reacted to the post made by Nikos Babii. Here are some of the comments below:

@ini_cash:

"My condolences."

@lecebabi:

"The sweetest man. I'm so sorry baby. Wish I could hug you."

@kelvin_demigod:

"Please accept my heartfelt condolences."

@asiaa_dominiqu:

"No, sending all my love and hugs baby!!"

@dorctammy:

"My condolences Nikos, sending you hugs."

@whoknowstega:

"Rest on Niko’s grandpa."

@jermaine.og:

"My condolences sis."

@money.gii:

"Blessing to the family is was one of greatest man, we have ever gotten to share life with!!! Please stay in his love."

@damola_fresh:

"My condolences dear sending u love."

@whoknowstega:

"My condolences to u Ms."

Source: Legit.ng