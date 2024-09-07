A video of singer Skales has been sighted at the airport shouting after his flight was cancelled by Green Africa

The singer said that he got to the airport on time as he was going for a show in Akure, but his flight was cancelled

According to him, they said the pilot was sick, and the airline didn't provide an alternative for them

Nigerian singer, Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, professionally known as Skales, has shown his grievance to Green Africa after his flight was cancelled at the last minute of take off.

The music star, who welcomed a child last year, was on his way to Akure for a show. He got to the airport early and was told they couldn't go again because the pilot was sick.

The 'Shake Body' crooner noted that he didn't believe a day would come that he would call out an airline. He explained that he and his team got to the airport on time, and he showed his boarding ticket in the recording.

Skales also noted that he was paid N15million to perform at Seyi Vodi's event in Akure, and he has lost money because of the airline's horrible customer disrespect.

Skales says no hope for Nigeria

While ranting about his plight, singer Skales said that he was speechless and added that there was no hope for Nigeria.

The music star, whose house was raided, questioned Green Africa and asked if they didn't know their pilot was sick before it was time to board a flight.

See the video here:

What fans said about Skales' video

Reactions have trailed the video made by the singer about his plight. Here are some of the comments below:

@ashereken:

"Green Africa?! I know this is victim shaming but brooo, you can’t book green Africa and expect anything less."

@brianfizzle:

"He has every right to be angry."

@sameerhyme:

"What if na death them help you cancel. You de make noise about show. Everything happens for a reason. Just say god am greatful. Good or bad". .

@ayodeji_fabunmi:

"God enter GIG oga, why u book cheap flight boss."

@djdeemoney:

"Disappointments could blessings in disguise. When it comes to flight cancellation, just take it as it is and be at peace. Anything could have happened on the flight and maybe we could have preferred the cancellation option."

@kleverjay:

"All of them keep doing this sh!t because they know our judiciary system is what i don’t want to mention, they know taking them to court is waste of time that’s why all of them keep doing as they wish, may God help us for this country o.'

@official_starlion:

"Truth be told. This is an unusual occurrence with green Africa, my experience with them is that they take their passengers very seriously unlike Aero and air peace."

@thefoodnetworknig2:

"Traveling by road will get you to your destination faster than domestic airlines, if not for UGM!."

@ak360bar:

"Is better the pilot is sick and didn't fly than u fly and something else happen. Local flight cancellation is everywhere in the world sha."

Ayra Starr calls out airline

Legit.ng had reported that the singer popular Nigerian singer, had taken to social media to call out Air France over her missing luggage.

The music star noted that it has been two months and her box had not yet been recovered, as she accused them of racism.

According to Ayra, her laptop and other valuables were in the missing box, and all her worst flight experiences have been with Air France.

