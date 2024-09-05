Nigerian social media activist Verydarkman caught the attention of many with a video of himself in the hospital

The internet sensation mentioned that this was his first in the the medical premises as he shared how he felt

VDM was seen wearing a drip and lying on the bed, he went on to reveal what was wrong with him

Nigerian social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, is currently in a hospital bed.

The internet sensation shared a video of himself lying on a hospital bed while taking a drip.

Verydarkman rushed to the hospital. Credit: @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

VDM revealed that this was his first time on the medical premises and stated that he doesn’t know his blood group or genotype.

The TikToker made a jest of his condition and claimed that he was diagnosed with not giving a fuuck.

Watch the video below:

Verydarkman spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ivapaisly:

"He is diagnosed with good health, long life and every other goodies on earth."

officialbella_j:

"Which one be pray for him no try am again."

itsfredor:

"How can u not know your genotype at your age yet you dey request for DNA. Omor this is not leading by example oh."

miss_necherem:

"He’s Diagnosed with good health, quick recovery dear stay safe 👏 Haters will hate potato’s will………,"

folasadejibola:

"You are living with taboo people, offending everybod, soon you will meet waterloo now. Anyway, just be warned and the Lord gives you good health."

anieubok:

"Bitterness, envy, jealousy and bad Belle. Not wishing others well and looking for their downfall can cause frustration that leads to anxiety and depression that finally leads to heart attack."

otunba_odunayo:

"Attention seeker, as he see that his engagement with iyabo ojo is not really active, he bring out another method, stupid human."

anams_spice:

"Diagnosed with Iyabo and family limited."

anieubok:

"Bitterness, envy, jealousy and bad Belle. Not wishing others well and looking for their downfall can cause frustration that leads to anxiety and depression that finally leads to heart attack."

freebornwish:

"So much hate on this page, and the fact that it is coning from the F gender doesn't surprise me because the fact that most of y'all don't like the truth and anything related to facts.. Get well soon VDM."

iamtolujemima:

"How won’t you breakdown when you carry both the problem Wey consine you and the one Wey no consine your papa on your Komkom head."

baby_toyo99:

"But u sabi everyone matter for Nigeria oloshi 😂😂 at ur age u don’t no ur genotype."

Video of VDM’s sitting room leaks

Verydarkman sparked another online discussion amid his ongoing feud with Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin.

A video of Verydarkman's living room surfaced online, and netizens quickly noticed changes since his conflict with the clergyman.

In the trending video, VDM's friend and an upcoming musician, Itskokopee, visited his house. Itskokopee filmed himself dancing in Verydarkman's house and captured some interesting interior angles.

Source: Legit.ng