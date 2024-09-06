Singer Timi Dakolo is counting his blessings as his son, whom he calls chairman, marks his 14th birthday in grand style

In the post, he shared some lovely pictures of chairman and recounted some of the things his son did that made him proud

His colleagues and fans also sent congratulatory message to the young boy and prayed for him in the comments section

Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo, has gushed over his first child, Alexander Dakolo, as he clocks 14 years.

In a post shared by the singer, who was dumped by his parents, he recounted how his son introduced him to being a man.

Timi Dakolo marks son's birthday. Photo credit@timidakolao

Source: Instagram

He explained that Alexander was his first fruit, and he came into his family with so many blessings.

Dakolo also recounted Alexander's growth and how he used to pronounce water as a kid. He appreciated his first child for bringing his family so much joy.

Timi Dakolo speaks about son's letter

Writing about a love letter that got his son in trouble while he was primary four, Timi Dakolo said that he was proud of that act.

However, he couldn't say it in the presence of his son's teachers. The music star, who marked his 12th wedding anniversary this year, prayed for wisdom and grace of God to continue to lead his son in life.

Reactions trail Timi Dakolo's post

Netizens reacted to what the music act said about his son. Here are some of the comments below:

@efesregalvisage:

"Na that love letter u suppose post join today, happy birthday son."

@tunmiseokuku:

"Love letter! you had to do him like that! Happy birthday Chairman."

@esther_a_victor:

"Happy birthday chairman. More love letters pls."

@tojuoluwatoyinboglobal:

"Happy birthday Alexander! Your chairmanship no go end! God bless and keep you. Amen."

@just_seyifunmi:

"Love letter in primary 4, happy birthday."

@theadedayomichaels:

"In primary 4 keh, catch them young!"

@racheal.zugwai:

"The love letter part is hilarious. Happy birthday Chairman.

@olatowummy:

"Love that love letter part. Happy Birthday Alexander."

@officialjdess:

"Awwwww Alex! Love u baby! Continue to grow in wisdom and grace.'

@betty_bee:

"Happy birthday Chairman, continue to make papa and mama proud."

@bmnaman147:

"Happy birthday princess."

Source: Legit.ng