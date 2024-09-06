Basketmouth has got his fans in their feelings after he shared an adorable moment of him and his son

The top comedian shared a video of him dropping his son off as schools resume a new academic session

In his caption, the loving father noted that he was not going to get emotional or shed tears while seeing his boy off to a new chapter of his life in college

Nigerian comedian Bright Okpocha, aka Basketmouth, who recently celebrated his son's 16th birthday with his estranged wife, Elsie, is in the news again.

This time, the proud father's happiness knew no bounds as he sent his son to college abroad. In the video shared by Basketmouth, he was seen escorting his son to school as a new academic session resumed.

Basketmouth and son share emotional moment as he drops him off at school

Source: Instagram

The end of the video on Basketmouth's Instagram page showed an emotional father and son hugging each other tightly.

The 45-year-old public figure noted in his caption that he would not shed a tear as his son went to college.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the comedian shared a video of Jason dribbling a ball at the Liverpool Football Academy, wowing many netizens.

Fans react to Basketmouth and his son's video

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@forevercfr:

"Jason, as you go, The Holy Spirit will guide you always and protect you. He will show you the way to follow in Jesus name, Amen. Congratulations boss @basketmouth Na man you be."

@deehumorous:

"They grow so fast."

@dareynow:

"Congratulations and please cry well well oh. We are allowed."

@akahnnani:

"The investment into his life will yield a plentiful harvest and God will keep him in Jesus name!"

@nonyecares:

"Now I see why basket hustle like mad! Guy wants to give his kids the best!!"

@noble_igwe:

"May he make you proud and may God almighty guide and protect him."

@lalaakindoju:

"Well done daddy. Please cry if you must oooo."

Basketmouth enrols son in Liverpool Football Academy

Popular Nigerian comedian Basketmouth set the stage for his only son, Jason, to become a footballer.

Basketmouth recently enrolled his son in the Liverpool football academy, and he shared the video on social media.

Several netizens were impressed with Basketmouth’s decision for his son, and they called it a smart move.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng