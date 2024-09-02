A social media user has blasted Rema for giving a lady who climbed the stage a sum of N2 million during his concert in Benin

The singer hugged the lady when his bouncer wanted to rough handle her, and he gave her the cash gift

Before then, he had kicked a male fan from the stage when he attempted to climb it in order to touch Rema

A social media user, known as Sir Dickson, has shared his grievance with the way Rema behaved with his fans at his Benin, Edo state concert.

Legit.ng had reported that Rema had welcomed Don Jazzy on stage during his concert and kicked off a male fan off-stage.

According to Sir Dickson, Rema was not a good person for his act. He noted that the singer has a problem with men and not his fans.

Dickson says Rema is pandering

In his post, the man also noted that Rema was pandering for what he did to the lady and male fan.

He noted that if the music star, who loves smoking, cannot treat both gender well, then his character should be questioned.

Reactions trail Rema's behaviour to his fans

Netizens reacted to what Rema did to his fans on the stage. Here are some of the comments below:

@4bmoves:

"And so? No african man treats men & women the same. Y’all love to be misogynistic until it benefits women then u want equality."

@dr.vivadara:

"But this particular guy has said severally that men and women are not on same level, how then does he expect them to be treated equally?? Confused misogynist.

@olaitan__b:

"As a man why you go dey climb stage.

@mayray93:

"We love Rema periodt. Men work na to complain and compare with each other while women support them,so stop complaining and don't you dare swap gender just change your behaviour and do better.

@glambyadu:

"Poor people and advice sha."

@mariyamafrosh:

"Who be this one, keep quiet there uncle."

@__anjolaoluwami:

"As a woman I no fit climb stage so why man go dey climb stage. It’s embarrassing honestly."

@black.teni:

"Wetin man do man."

@__senami:

"He has a good point. I think say this “na man Dey do man bad” na cruise o… Una don carry am go far abeg."

@aqua_n_ergy:

"E get why dem dey call us Benin boys."

Rema thrills Oba of Benin in palace

Legit.ng had reported that singer Rema was sighted entertaining the Oba of Benin when he visited his palace ahead of his Home Coming Concert.

The singer had jetted to Benin and received a royal welcome as he prepared for his concert at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City.

In the video, he greeted the king and said he wanted to tease him with a song people were familiar with.

