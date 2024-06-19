Singer Rema has been sighted smoking seriously while he was at the Paris Fashion Week and granting an interview

The Calm Down crooner was showing his steeze after he was asked about what he had on, but fans noticed the way he was puffing his cigarette

They took to the comments section to give their hot takes about the viral video as they ignored the dress sense

Nigerian singer Divine Ikubor, professionally known as Rema, has been backlashed by fans, who saw a video of him at the Paris Fashion Week.

Legit.ng had reported that Rema, Tems, Burna Boy and some other Nigerian artists were at the Paris Fashion Week. Burna Boy and Rema shared a lovely moment after sighting each other.

In another video, Rema was seen granting an interview, and he was smoking heavily in public without minding what others felt about him.

Rema smokes publicly at Paris Fashion Week. Photo credit @hisrema

Source: Instagram

Rema speaks about his steeze

In the recording, he introduced himself and said he was from Edo state. He was asked about his wear, and he showed them off.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He made a shout-out to the designers, who made his denim, as he showed off his fashion accessories as well.

Rema walks away from jollof rice battle

When asked what his favourite meal was, he said it was jollof rice.

The interviewer went ahead to also asked which jollof rice was the best, however, the music act, who said he got six packs from hunger, noted that he was not ready to be part of the hot and controversial debate.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the video of Rema smoking publicly. Here are some of the comments below:

@lexusboy_mabry:

"Baba don high."

@stay_toxic001:

"Na cigarettes una dey drag like this?"

@spiffy_sounds:

"Una opinion no count make Una shift jaye lor bad boy Rema."

@_bigman7:

"Who’s responsible for Rema skin."

@itzkelvingracelife:

"When they say bad company corrupts good manners , this is a typical example of it."

@impero_mnkq:

"Rema leave cigarettes alone."

@adams_kiakia:

"Bruh is cold a me."

@c.e.o_real:

"Lol small small this guy is going he needs help sha."

@ikechukwu_debarber7:

"Who teach Rema how to smoke cigarettes."

@loconso_swift:

"loosing being fresh and looks like an addict."

Rema speaks about his eyesight

Legit.ng also reported that Rema detailed his health challenge, of which some of his fans were not aware of.

He admitted that he had to use medicated glass during the red carpet of the BRIT Award to help enhance his vision.

He mentioned that he was diagnosed with short-sightedness.

Source: Legit.ng