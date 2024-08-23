Nigerian Afropop music star Stanley Omah Didia, whose stage name is Omah Lay, has called the attention of many with his recent revelation

During a chat with media personality Zach Sang on his show, where she speaks on music and pop culture, Omah revealed that his idea was stolen

He noted that a Nigerian Afrobeat star stole his idea to make their album just four months after he shared his plans with them

The Nigerian music scene has always been controversial, especially with accusations of intellectual property theft.

Stanley Omah Didia, professionally known as Omah Lay, has given a detailed account of a heartbreaking event that led to him redoing his entire album.

The Nigerian Afro-pop superstar talked with media personality Zach Sang on his show about how his song "Holy Ghost" was a sample of the new movement he was creating for Afrobeat.

He had plans to create something entirely different on his new album when a colleague he greatly respected came to him to rub his mind.

Omah Lay said that he shared his own idea for his album with these artists, but just four months later, they created their own album based on the ideas he shared with them.

Due to the mishap, Omah, who was dragged over a raunchy move with a lady, noted that he had to redo his album.

Omah Lay ignites comments online

While Omah Lay did his best not to mention names, fans of the Nigerian music scene have their speculations. Read some comments below:

Omah Lay Performs Holy Ghost in Germany

Another video from singer Omah Lay's recent concert in Berlin, Germany, has emerged online.

The Nigerian singer performed his 2023 hit song Holy Ghost with some dancers rocking black outfits and holding crucifixes.

The video has since stirred mixed reactions, with some netizens claiming Omah Lay was performing satanic activities on stage.

