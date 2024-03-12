Singer Omah Lay has opened up on his thoughts about his colleague Davido in a recent post on X

He said that he used to think that Davido hated him but he was surprised that the Unavailable crooner loved him

Davido admitted his love for Omah Lay's songs in a chat with Kai Cenat and it got many netizens talking

Popular Nigerian singer Stanley Omah Didia, aka Omah Lay, has shared that he used to think his colleague David Adeleke, aka Davido, hated him. However, he now realises that the Feel crooner, who is also known as OBO (Omo Baba Olowo), likes him.

In a chat with American YouTube streamer Kai Cenat during his visit to Nigeria, Davido played Omay Lay's song in his car, and both of them reacted excitedly.

Some social media users queried Omah Lay for thinking that Davido would hate him when the singer has a good heart towards those around him. Someone also noted that while some people may be thinking that Omah Lay has depression issues, he is not just smart.

Check out Omah Lay's post about Davido below:

Reactions to Omah Lay's Thoughts about Davido

Some social media users have reacted to what Omah Lay thought about Davido, See some of the comments below:

@damilola069:

"When you hang out with Wizkid good things run away from you."

@RealStarboyVal:

"If you don’t get it, Omah Lay has always mentioned Davido amongst others as artistes that inspired his musical career, never for a day has Davido mentioned Omah Lay on anything regarding music. Kai Cenat came to Nigeria and Davido gave props to Omah Lay. You know, fishy right?"

@GucciStarboi:

"Omah lay why obiyo go hate you?"

@xquire147:

"With your shallow thinking."

@Omah_Lay:

"What wrong have you done behind him for you to think OBO hated you? I can see conscience judging you Mr. Takeaway."

@NuJhayhne:

"He was spinning your song like crazy last night."

@TenmanNoble1:

"You be mumu lowkey but people think say na depression."

