Some Nigerians are displeased with American singer Enisa for taking action against certain Nigerians who had previously supported her

The music act got a verse from Davido and some other celebrities including Dapsy, Smallie, who all had helped her break into the Nigerian market

Fans also unfollowed her on X after they noticed she was following just three people and Davido, Smallie and Dapsy were not among

Some fans have demonstrated just how far they can go for their favourites with their actions toward American singer Enisa on X.

The music act had gotten a verse from the Grammy Award nominee, Davido in 2021, in her remix, Love Cycle.

Some Nigerians including Smallie, a social media influencer, and Dapsy were part of those who assisted Enisa in gaining ground among Nigerian fans.

American singer Enisa loses followers on X for unfollowing Davido. Photo credit@davido/@aimenisa

Source: Instagram

A few years after the favour, she unfollowed Davido on X, though she was still following him on Instagram as at the time of filing this report.

She was just following three people, and all the Nigerians named were not part of them.

Fans decided to unfollow her too for using the Afrobeat singer, who welcomed a set of twins last year and dumping him a few years after he helped her.

Below is the post:

How fans reacted to what Enisa did

Reactions have trailed the move made by Enisa in the post. Here are some of the comments below:

@francaown:

"Make I go unfollow her. A whole my Idolo Davido."

@udogera:

"See eh , only Nigerians can fight Nigerians . If you are a foreigner and take on one of us , that’s when you will understand the verse “United we stand".

@jospy29:

"I just unfollowed her now sef rubbish girl."

@ojiugo___:

"What is actually biting Nigerians??"

@ojuola_toyin:

"If Nigeria remember you, devil will be learning work."

@humayyra94:

"Always uniting and channelling their energy for baseless things."

@teeto__olayeni:

"If dev!l wants to deal with you,he will unite Nigerians on your matter. She thinks she can use and dump us??? Never."

@hayfloze:

"12k inside 800k??? Mission failed, divert your energy to next election."

@cakestarr222:

"Make Nigerians no remember your matter, people wey there government don't frustrate, just don't trigger them."

@meldy_official:

"These folks don’t rate y’all like that though…but una go block una family members go dey follow who nor know you ."

