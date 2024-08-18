International Nigerian music superstar Davido recently made some revelations that have got netizens talking

During a short interview with an Oyinbo blogger, Davido revealed his three favourite Nigerian foods and why he loves them

The food Davido mentioned during the chat as his favourite Nigerian food has sparked mixed reactions online as it left many in shock

A recent video of International Afrobeats star David Adeleke, better known as Davido, talking to an Oyinbo blogger about food has gone viral.

During the conversation, Davido showed that he was a proper Naija boy with some of the dishes he mentioned that were his favourite.

Nigerian singer Davido reveals his three favourite Naija dishes. Photo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

As his favourites call him, OBO has been on the media’s front covers since June, following his super lavish wedding to his wife Chioma, a stellar ceremony filled with celebrities and socialites.

The wedding was the talk of the nation and several foreign media outlets.

Davido reveals his favourite Naija foods

While attending an event with Chioma, the Oyinbo blogger interviewed Davido about his outfit.

But what made people gush about him was when he was asked about his three favourite Nigerian meals.

The former DMW boss said plantains (fried) are on his list, as is Indomie, a Nigerian noodle brand that is arguably the most famous noodle company in the country.

However, the food that left many in awe was when Davido noted that he loves Nigerian swallows like Amala, Pounded Yam, and Semo supplemented with Okra Soup.

Okra soup is a typical delicacy in Nigeria but mainly in Southern Nigeria.

Listen to Davido reveal his three favourite Naija foods:

Davido reveals his favourite naija food, fans react

Many people have aired their views about Davido’s best Naija meals and majority are awed by his choices:

@braimohpreshy:

"Indomie company in the corner smiling at this PR, joy go wan wound dem."

@arrundiiee_konkolo:

"He likes Okra too?…my love has increased like this."

@__adeesuwa:

"I like Indomietoo, I see why I love Davido."

@ibk.officials

"He likes plantain."

@ikeanyibecollete:

"Indomitable nwa."

@amy_la_creamz01:

"I’d have been surprised if he didn’t mention Okra. Baba is always eating okra soup."

@hen_nnesy:

"Indomie go sello."

@biig_soso:

"That okra he didn’t lie."

@mhizannet_88:

"I love okra too."

