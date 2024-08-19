Yinka Alaseyori Blows Hot, Passionately Rains Curses on Online Critics: "Social Media is Scray"
- Popular gospel musician Adeyinka Alaseyori stunned social media users after a video of her emerged online
- In the video, the singer was seen laying curses on social media trolls, who went into her direct message to curse her
- She noted that she would not dignify their messages with tears but returned the favour by placing heavy curses on them
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Nigerians are surprised to see Adeyinka Alaseyori, a well-revered gospel musician, act out of character on social media.
It will be recalled that Legit.ng recently reported how Solomon Buchi slammed Aalseyori for infusing the "Gwo Gwo Gwo Nwgo" dance into her performance.
Legit.ng sighted a recent video showing the lady sweating profusely as she addressed internet trolls.
According to her, she regularly receives death curses from critics in her DM. So many people send hate her way, and she wishes them the same back.
While talking in the video, Adeyinka got quite emotional as she began to return curses to those criticising her while praying the get paid in their own coin.
Yinka also noted that many do not understand life's mysteries, so they act and speak the way they do.
Watch video here:
The video sparked reactions from users, who wondered how people like Mohbad's wife, Wunmi, who has been severely trolled, deal with the chaos online.
How fans reacted to Alaseyori's clip
Here is how some fans have responded to the viral video:
@dovies_naturals:
"How do people even wish others death."
@emeka_:
"No worry, God is fighting on your behalf."
@aishat_tana:
"Just check yourself and pray without ceasing."
@_mis_faith:
"Social media is so scary this days."
@mamachina_academy:
"If you are siding someone else and bashing her just because of your love for your fave, I don’t think you are okay."
@mhiz_dura:
"No weapon formed against you shall prosper."
Gospel singer calls out 'Oniduro Mi' crooner
Gospel singer Funke Glorious has called out her colleague Yinka Alaseyori over song theft.
In a trending video, Funke, who was visibly angry, lashed out at Alaseyori as she claimed it was not the first time the latter was involved in a copyright infringement
Funke's video has sparked reactions on social media over the use of foul language while she expressed her displeasure.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng
Eniola Lasaki (Entertainment Editor) Lasaki Fauziat Eniola is an Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. She is a graduate of Horticulture, FUNAAB (2017). Eniola has over four years of professional experience in Entertainment/pop culture/music writing/reporting. Before Legit, she worked in reputable media houses such as TooXclusive Digital, GistReel, WetalkSound, and Kraks Media. She has also pursued Digital Marketing, Copywriting, and Corporate Communication courses. Email: eniola.lasaki@corp.legit.ng