Popular gospel musician Adeyinka Alaseyori stunned social media users after a video of her emerged online

In the video, the singer was seen laying curses on social media trolls, who went into her direct message to curse her

She noted that she would not dignify their messages with tears but returned the favour by placing heavy curses on them

Nigerians are surprised to see Adeyinka Alaseyori, a well-revered gospel musician, act out of character on social media.

It will be recalled that Legit.ng recently reported how Solomon Buchi slammed Aalseyori for infusing the "Gwo Gwo Gwo Nwgo" dance into her performance.

Yinka Alaseyori gets emotional as she addresses trolls.

Legit.ng sighted a recent video showing the lady sweating profusely as she addressed internet trolls.

According to her, she regularly receives death curses from critics in her DM. So many people send hate her way, and she wishes them the same back.

While talking in the video, Adeyinka got quite emotional as she began to return curses to those criticising her while praying the get paid in their own coin.

Yinka also noted that many do not understand life's mysteries, so they act and speak the way they do.

The video sparked reactions from users, who wondered how people like Mohbad's wife, Wunmi, who has been severely trolled, deal with the chaos online.

How fans reacted to Alaseyori's clip

Here is how some fans have responded to the viral video:

@dovies_naturals:

"How do people even wish others death."

@emeka_:

"No worry, God is fighting on your behalf."

@aishat_tana:

"Just check yourself and pray without ceasing."

@_mis_faith:

"Social media is so scary this days."

@mamachina_academy:

"If you are siding someone else and bashing her just because of your love for your fave, I don’t think you are okay."

@mhiz_dura:

"No weapon formed against you shall prosper."

Gospel singer calls out 'Oniduro Mi' crooner

Gospel singer Funke Glorious has called out her colleague Yinka Alaseyori over song theft.

In a trending video, Funke, who was visibly angry, lashed out at Alaseyori as she claimed it was not the first time the latter was involved in a copyright infringement

Funke's video has sparked reactions on social media over the use of foul language while she expressed her displeasure.

