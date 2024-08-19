Nigerian international superstar Burna Boy buzzed the internet lately after he was seen car racing on the streets of Lagos

A series of compiled videos showed the City Boy hitmaker speeding up in a luxury Lamborghini car while his personal driver tried to catch up with him in another car

The clips showed different times the musician engaged in the act, as netizens weighed in, sharing different thoughts

Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, sparked attention after a video of his recent outing in Lagos went viral.

The Grammy-winning artist was seen driving his luxury Lamborghini in a nighttime race against another car, reportedly driven by his personal driver, as excited spectators cheered him on.

The compiled video also captured Burna Boy racing through the famed Ikoyi Link Bridge during the day, with his chauffeur trailing behind, trying to keep up with his speed.

Watch the videos below:

Burna Boy’s car racing videos trend

@john__TAT:

"I no won hear “You crash your Lamborghini for lekki burna” oo."

@Keshy_Yo:

"How did he go from night to morning."

@localwerey:

"That car acceleration is !nsane. Woah."

@Unruly_Makavely:

"Make him dey do small small o..we still never chop "No sign of weakness" o."

@roya_l0:

“Na small thing remain it could have been all over” Abi e wan drop remix? Abeg ooo."

@wale_rv:

"Thank God he’s not going through any heartbreak presently."

reywee:

"I don’t like this nonsense. Speeding in Nigeria like this. Omo he does not respect his own life."

0dogwu345:

"Ødogwu Vin Diesel."

@miola001:

"Naaa, this isn’t good, not satisfying to watch AT ALL."

@view_sammy:

"Make Burna boy take it easy oooooo."

Burna Boy's mum speaks on Wike's gift

Bose Ogulu, the mother of Nigerian singer Burna Boy, has spoken up on the confusion surrounding former Rivers state Governor Nyesom Wike's kind gesture to her son.

It will be recalled that in 2021, Wike honoured the music star after he won the Grammy Award for Best Global Music Album.

In an interview with Ebuka on Channels TV, Bose Ogulu revealed that the FCT minister did not give her son a dime.

