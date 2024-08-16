Singer Portable has been sighted enjoying himself in the trenches by riding a bike and having only his trouser on

In the clip, he was riding at a high speed on an untarred road in his area while some people could recognise him

The video sparked reactions among fans, who took to the comments section to share their hot takes about it

Nigerian street pop singer, Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, better known as Portable, has stirred massive reactions after a video about him went viral.

In the clip, the music star, who lost followers after making a protest video, was seen riding a bike.

Portable rides bike in the trenches. Photo credit@portablebbaeby

He was not moving at a high speed without a shirt on, but he had his sunshade on. The bike he was riding looked like a lady bike, popularly known as Vespa.

A few who could recognise him recorded the singer as he cruised around the trenches.

Some fans of the controversial singer were able to identify him because of his signature hair, they stopped to watch him ride pass them.

The video sparked outrage among supporters of the music star, who slammed him for not behaving like a celebrity.

Below is the video:

How fans reacted to Portable's video

Reactions have trailed the video of Portable riding on a bike. Here are some of the comments below:

@entertenmentnewjezzy:

"Is the background Sound for me."

@anyi__frank:

"He dey go buy igbooo."

@alvinmilli088:

"Street don Jazzy."

@chiomaah11:

"Una sure say portable na celebrity?"

@sdot7567:

"This my boss lasan."

@mayor360148:

"Idamu adugbo wa."

@justharukky:

"Definition of trenches celebrity."

@iam_moonlite:

"Why always shirtless."

@historicalchoppa:

"Him no send."

@dinzzylb_:

"You can literally say "i love portable" and i hate portable" in the span of 24hrs and both your feelings are valid ."

