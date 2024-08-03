Bose Ogulu, the mother of Nigerian singer Burna Boy, has spoken up on the confusion surrounding former Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike's gesture to her son

It will be recalled that in 2021, Nyesom Wike honoured the music star after winning the Grammy Award for Best Global Music Album

In a recent interview with Ebuka on Channels TV, Bose Ogun revealed that her son did not receive a dime from the FCT minister

Nigerians refused to get off the back of Damini Ogulu, widely known as Burna Boy, after he was dragged for not lending his voice to the 'End Bad Governance' protests in progress.

Following his previous interaction with FCT minister Nyesom Wike, the singer was dragged for allegedly being allies with the government.

It is not news that Nyesom Wike honoured the Porthacourt-born music star after winning the Grammy Award for Best Global Music Album.

"Money was not paid" - Bose Ogulu

His mum shared that her son was also promised landed properties, which he said were never fulfilled. To further clear the doubt of Nigerians, the singer's mum, Bose Ogulu, shed more light on the situation while she was a guest on Channels TV.

According to her, no money was paid to Burna Boy because he was being honoured and not invited to perform.

She added that her son was recognised because he bagged the highest award in his field.

Internet users react to Bose Ogulu's interview

Burna Boy says Wike never gave him money

Singer Burna Boy has continued to defend his decision to no longer speak for Nigerians or join the nationwide protest.

This came after the End Bad Governance protest kicked off in the country on August 1, 2024, and netizens criticised Burna Boy for staying quiet.

While defending himself, Burna Boy denied FCT minister Nyesom Wike, and Nigerians dug up a video of them together.

