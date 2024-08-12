Nigerian music star Burna Boy trended online after a series of videos showed off his football academy

Netizens were taken aback by the development, given that he had never spoken about it before

More details revealed that the sports organisation is accepting talented players between the ages of 4-21 at various locations in the country

Nigerian music star Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, surprised fans with a new venture as videos of his football academy surfaced online.

Netizens were astonished to see how well-established the sports business is, especially since Burna Boy had never mentioned it.

Burna Boy launched his football academy.

In a viral video, young footballers are seen training on a field with a coach. Another clip shows the players enjoying one of Burna Boy's songs and celebrating after a successful training session.

According to the academy's official website, it accepts young football enthusiasts aged 4-15 (junior boys) and 16-21 (senior boys). Training locations are available in Ikoyi, Surulere, Port Harcourt, and Abuja.

Watch the video below:

Burna Boy's football academy spurs reactions online

@wiztohfem:

"Kudos to Burna Boy."

openuium:

"Standard."

:@bjlentic:

" This one make sense o. Better empowerment. Imagine others follow am do, with their impact meaning more international eyes for naija players be that. Abi?"

@Johnnyharrt:

"@wizkidayo this is for you to create your own squad make we go one on one abi @davido create your own academy let's run this."

@Bojo_fundz001:

"Omo burna boy no see field fit him academy players 😂 them Dey use sandy field."

@SymPly_Collins:

"Why dem dey train for backyard ?So burna no fit give them good pitch."

@Anonymo62586801:

"Chelsea already getting their Money ready to sign like 6 players which 4 are to be Goalkeepers."

@kayomiwa23258:

"See as them happy."

@JayBig825034:

"I am so excited about this project ⚽️ . God bless Burna boy and the team that put this together."

Burna Boy's Mum Speaks on Wike's Gift

Bose Ogulu, the mother of Nigerian singer Burna Boy, has spoken up on the confusion surrounding former Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike's kind gesture to her son.

It will be recalled that in 2021, Wike honoured the music star after he won the Grammy Award for Best Global Music Album.

In an interview with Ebuka on Channels TV, Bose Ogulu revealed that the FCT minister did not give her son a dime.

