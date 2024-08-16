Nigerian hitmaker Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun has reacted after a blogger called him by his other name

A viral clip sees the blogger querying Wizkid about his upcoming album, Morayo, which ought to have been released

However, being called his middle name 'Ibrahim' by the blogger seemed to excite the Grammy-award-winning singer

Wizkid is one of the most unpredictable Nigerian musicians one will ever come across. The singer's most recent Twitter post has shocked social media users.

It is common knowledge that Wizkid rarely uses Elon Musk's app, Twitter, but he always posts something interesting or controversial whenever he does.

Wizkid says he loves being called Ibrahim and praises blogger Naijashimadun. Credit: @naijashimadun, @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

For a while now, the singer has been teasing fans about his next studio project, Morayo, named after his mum.

The singer keeps talking about its release but never actually puts a date to it. His fans are getting weary as they anticipate the fresh creative energy exerted on the body of work.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In a recent clip, a Nigerian blogger, Naijashimadun, called Wizkid out for unnecessarily delaying his music album. The blogger called him 'Ibrahim', his middle name, adding that his dealing after always different from others.

Watch video here:

In reaction, Wizzy took to Twitter to toast the blogger, adding that he loves being called Ibrahim.

See Wizkid's tweet below:

"Big up dat egbon wey Dey call me IBRAHIM! E Dey muzz me."

See post here:

Fans react to Wizzy's tweet

Legit.ng compiled some comments below, read them:

@OGforOG:

"Egbon wey dey give Joy."

@djmagicbeatz:

"Wizkid always see what is going on."

@kehinde_4172426:

"If too say na my favorite davido apari pride no go let him give that man respect."

@ridwanfabrics:

"Alfa Ibrahim onigbo."

@oriyomi_dmw::

"Morayo dead before arrival."

Wizkid pours out emotions

Wizkid has penned a moving message to his late mother, Morayo Balogun, on her first posthumous birthday.

The music star, who was emotional, expressed how much he missed his mum and how his life had become empty without her.

Many of the music star's fans and supporters rallied around him to give him emotional support, while others penned tributes to his mother.

Source: Legit.ng