Portable has shown off the kind of alcoholic drinks he takes in a viral video on his social media page

In the clip, all the alcoholic drink bottles were empty, but he also had holy water given to him in church

The video sparked reactions from fans who shared their hot takes in the comment section about Portable's choice

Controversial singer, Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, better known as Portable, has shown his off his level with the kind of alcoholic drinks he takes.

The music star, who lost Instagram followers after his protest video, had Azul and some other expensive brands of alcohol displayed on his wardrobe.

Portable shows off alcohol bottles. Photo credit @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

However, they were all empty, but he refused to throw the bottles away. They were kept neatly in his room.

Portable keeps holy water

The Zeh Nation boss, who compared himself to Dangote also had holy water given to him by white garment church.

They were kept on his wardrobe too and some bottles containing some traditional substance too.

While he was showing off his room, he was also singing along as well.

Below is the post:

Reactions trail Portable's room

Netizens reacted to the video of Portable's empty alcohol bottles. Here are some of the comments below:

@plusyou1818:

"Nah ifa shayo b dat not decoration."

@festus_72:

"Spiritually rugged idk about physical."

@ghost_ozus:

"Bottles wey dem go still break for e head lo."

@ibile4dculture_:

"Thought it was a shrine."

@justpray_russo:

"Who do this portable like this?"

@bruno__snow_:

"Na just empty bottles full for there."

@official_emac:

"Werey dey use azul take Ebu (powder

@eispop_boy:

"When you’re local you’re local abeg."

@s_a_m_129:

"See Werey wardrobe."

@majasan_bolly1:

"Una too get bad mouth."

@dachie1's:

"Some of those bottles na work they inside oh."

Source: Legit.ng