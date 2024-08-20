American R&B superstar Chris Brown made the headlines of blogs after a video showing his new mansion surfaced online

The brightly lit building was filled with different amazing 3D caricatures, from its furniture to other decorations

Fans and netizens who came across the footage were left with no option other than to gush about Breezy's zenith taste

American R&B star Christopher Maurice Brown, aka Chris Brown, is living the showbiz life to the fullest, and fans are amazed at the extra lengths he went to achieve that.

A video recently made the rounds online showing the kind of luxury Chris Brown set up for himself in his newest home.

Chris Brown's new mansion stunned netizens. Credit: @chrisrownofficial

Featuring vibrant 3D caricature furniture, exquisite lighting, and lavish decorations, Breezy's mansion exudes opulence.

The viral clip showed a few persons in the building, taking netizens around to view some of its glowing sections.

Watch the video below:

Chris Brown's mansions trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

bmtogb4ig:

"Well deserved, man really works hard."

rigman.harris:

"E no still reach my own house 🏠. Wey i go soon achieve."

officially_c.a.l.e.b:

"When money speaks."

heiflow_x:

All this will fade😢one day, but the word of God 🙏 remains for ever."

spicemonarch:

"I watched it thrice but got lost lmao 🤣 then the fourth time I found it."

augustofficial1:

"Money money money money."

spicemonarch:

abuja_syntheticflowers:

"He works so hard ... He deserves it."

heisflow_x:

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng