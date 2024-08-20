Nigerian TikTok star DJ Chicken is back in the news after being involved in a car accident for the umpteenth time

According to reports, the disk jockey caused an accident on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway and tried to escape

It was gathered that DJ Chicken was eventually nabbed, and the video from the incident drew reactions after it went viral

Nigerian TikTok live streamer and social media personality Adedamola Abiodun, aka DJ Chicken, has reportedly caused an accident on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

According to a post shared on Instagram by Naijaeverything and spotted by Legit.ng, the controversial star tried to escape after causing the accident.

Recall that DJ Chicken has been in the news on different occasions for being in car accidents, and his recent scrape stirred reactions from fans.

Fans react to report of DJ Chicken causing accident. Photos: @djchicken_kukuruku

In the Instagram video, the social media personality appeared in distress as he engaged in a scuffle with someone at the scene.

See the clip below:

Fans react to DJ Chicken’s accident

The video of DJ Chicken after he allegedly caused an accident was met with reactions from netizens. Some likened him to controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, while others said he needed help for always being in accidents.

Read some of their comments below:

Jackieoflagos1:

“This guy has to be careful at this point. Accident always, hmm sha be careful may God protect us all ❤️.”

Yusasiv_herbs:

“Make unna no kpai super star 🌟 oooo 😂.”

humbetee:

“This guy is clearly someone with special needs, yall catching the wrong cruise.”

brucebee20:

“Portable abeg come and carry ur twin 😂.”

godwinjacob60:

“This guy just dey disturb the area any how.”

Mrlilgaga:

“New day, new problem. Please I hope he’s safe.”

searching_news_:

“Did he say I’m a star?? 😂”

Kelvoncy:

“Person wey dey crase…dem no wan carry d Werey go rehab.”

Notvalid_at_all:

“He’s always involved in Wahala, will this guy last like this 😢.”

james_carter7261:

“Make dem@take dis guy to rehab, dis isn’t funny anymore.”

Iam_kingsean:

“This nuisance is a something else to the society.”

mavins_272:

“Make them carry this guy go rehab.”

justt_mkay:

“Na every week una Dey beat Dj chicken 😂.”

nnaemeka04okoro:

“He is always having an accident. It's either he is always drunk or always on drugs, or he doesn't know how to drive.”

Official_mayogeorgio:

“When money misses road occurrence like this happen.”

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng