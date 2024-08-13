Singer Chidinma Ekile has stated that she is not under pressure to get married in a viral interview she granted

According to her, when the right time comes, she was going to walk down the aisle and her fans will know about it

The singer also spoke about her relationship with some of her colleagues before she became a gospel singer

Gospel singer Chidinma Ekile has opened up about her past and marriage plan. The singer, who switched from secular to gospel music a few year years ago, granted an interview on GmfgTV where she said that she was not under pressure to settle down.

Though she shied away from revealing if she has found Mr right, she noted that when the time comes, she was going to walk down the aisle.

Chidinma Ekile speaks bout her relationship with Flavour and Kizz Daniel Photo credit @chidinmaekile/@2niteflavour/@kizzdaniel

Source: Instagram

The music act, who was born blind also noted that rumour about dating colleagues will always make the round.

When asked about her relationship with Flavour Nabania and Kizz Daniel, the 'Kedeke' crooner noted that it was all in her past and she will not want to say anything about it.

Chidinma Ekile speaks about secular music

In the recording, Ekile noted that she was not going to quit doing gospel music. According to her, when she first started her journey in the gospel music industry, she used to get invitations to feature in secular music.

The 'Jehovah Overdo' crooner also noted that she prefers living a private life. She explained that she was brought up by her parents in such way.

How fans reacted to Chidinma's interview

Reactions have trailed the interview granted by the singer.

"I like her sincerity! She didn't deny or confirm dating either flavor or kiss Daniel#Wisdom."

"The answer was in the answer."

"Amenmnnnnn, you will not go back to secular music in Jesus name."

"Love how straightforward her answers are."

"You will not go back in Jesus name Amen."

"Glory to God and God will continue to keep you."

"But go & marry. We Don Dey Wait For You Since, Make You Show Us The Man oooo."

"Thanks for clearing the air about you & him, People wey dey talk wetin dem know no go rest now."

"There is nothing like gospel or secular music. Important thing is the lyrics... many so call gospel songs are secular actually."

"The young must old,she looks overused,bloated and too full of expired sperms this is how you look when you pretend to be a good girl and still go through backyards collecting preek,both infected and non infected."

Wizkid tries to propose to Chidinma

Legit.ng had reported that an old video showing the funny moment Wizkid attempted to propose to Chindinma resurfaced on social media.

Wizkid, in the old clip, confessed he has had a crush on his female singer for a long time, he was seen holding a ring.

The old video has left Wizkid's fans and followers gushing, as they were excited to see his fun side.

