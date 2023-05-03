Popular singer Chidinma Ekile, in a new video, opened up about her childhood and how her mother made a deal with God

The former secular singer disclosed she was born blind, and her parents had to turn to God after medical efforts proved abortive

Speaking on why she abandoned secular music, Chidinma said she felt empty and was looking for fulfilment

Nigerian singer Chidinma Ekile, who made it to the limelight after emerging winner of the popular reality TV show Project Fame in 2010, recently revealed she was born blind.

Chidinma, who made headlines in 2021 after abandoning secular music, said it was a big challenge for her parents, especially after everything they tried medically to get her to see proved abortive.

Chidinma shares how her mum made a deal with God. Credit: @chidinmaekile

Source: Instagram

"I was born blind actually, I didn't open my eyes at all and that became a challenge, my parents tried all that they could to get me to see," she said.

According to Chidinma, her parents eventually had to turn to God for her healing, which was a miracle.

Her mum's deal with God

The gospel singer said after gaining her sight, her mum reached an agreement with God to dedicate her to him.

She said: "Without my knowlegde my mum made a deal with God."

Chidinma opens up on why she left secular music

The talented singer said she felt empty and had to reconnect with her source, which was God, to be fulfilled.

"I was looking for my fulfilment but I didn't find it until I reconnected with my source," she added.

Watch her video below:

Netizens react to Chidinma's revelation

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:

fr_nnabugo:

"May God continue to use you for his own glory. Keep glorifying God with your life Nne. You are a blessing to many. God bless you. ."

chinazaelta5:

"Am going to watch this testimony."

adaaeezee:

"I can definitely relate to what you said I’m Hlad I have Jesus in my life❤️."

Source: Legit.ng