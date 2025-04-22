Nigerian music legend 2baba and his new lover Natasha Osawaru have continued to make headlines

A recent video urfaced online shiwng how the Honourable grooved to his one of his old hit songs “Ole”

Natasha’s body movements in the trending clip hd many sharing various hot takes on the internet

Nigerian music legend 2baba’s new lover, Honourable Natasha Osawaru, has taken over the internet with her recent outing with the musician.

A video recently surfaced online, showing the Edo state lawmaker dancing to one of 2baba’s old hit songs, Ole, while he performed on stage.

Natasha displayed some impressive body movements that got many reacting to the viral clip.

This came up shortly after 2baba and his new partner recently rocked matching outfits to an event.

The video of the Honoruable dancing captred her in the same outfits and apprentlylt took palce at same venue.

In the previous report, 2baba and Natasha stepped out for an event in Enugu, and they were seen wearing matching attire. The couple was heavily guarded by a bodyguard as they stood near the crowd at the event.

While 2baba rocked a red loungewear with stripes, paired with a white cap and matching sneakers, Natasha, who stood beside him, was wearing a blue version of the same outfit, but she paired hers with a white cap and high-heeled shoes.

Recall that 2baba and Natasha publicly unveiled their relationship after the singer announced his separation from his wife of many years, Annie Macauley Idibia. However, after 2baba’s new relationship made headlines, the couple have been in the news over their appearance, with Natasha getting the most heat.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to 2baba’s Natasha’s dacning video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

omoarekenny wrote:

"This na correct agbero."

faiyit said:

"How’s a state house of assembly member a senator?"

uniquestellp wrote:

"Normally na her man na she suppose dance 😂😂😂😂😂😂 na me for dance before???"

cynthia_ify_ said:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂I don't know how to feel about this but is she the one behind their split for real?"

ugoeze_ruth said:

"Abeg o, she no be senator o, she’s house of assembly member, see her Alika 7up."

wruer wrote:

"There's nothing new under the sun,dance well, honorable na Annie de wey him dey write the song and record am 😂."

ussymay4 said:

"Una done dey m@d for this internet😂which one be senator Natasha again."

odogwu5844 said:

"E go shock una say this lady would be a better partner than u know who?"

daddieskillz wrote:

"See that thing wey Dem dey call piece of mind ehn, na this lady go give tuface. Make we talk true their relationship Deon dey more than 2 years. Fro what I can see she is the one that makes him better. Make una rest. See support na."

omoobabiodun00 said:

"Sweet love… 😍Haterş can look for the nearest transformer."

How Natasha introduced herself as 'Nee Idibia'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Natasha Osawaru caused a stir with the way she introduced herself during a plenary at the state House of Assembly.

The short clip, which surfaced online, captured the moment Natasha, while she was about to address her fellow lawmakers, introduced herself.

The young lawmaker called her full name and concluded it by saying 'Nee Idibia'. The statement triggered reactions from netizens.

