“I Want to Be Ned Nwoko’s 8th Wife”: Esther Nwachukwu Shares Desire to Be Regina Daniels’ Co-wife
- Nigerian actress Esther Nwachukwu suddenly made known her intentions towards her colleague Regina Daniels' husband
- The controversial act was a recent guest at Nedu Wazobia's Honest Bunch podcast when she spilled her thoughts
- In the video that has since gone viral, Esther also made her societal observations about love and money, spurring reactions online
Nigerian actress Esther Nwachukwu, also known as Esther Sky, has announced her intention to marry Senator Ned Nwoko as his eighth wife.
Esther Sky revealed in a trailer for the forthcoming episode of 'The Honest Bunch' that she will marry for money rather than love.
"I want to be Ned Nwoko's eighth wife…. In this generation, women love money more than love," she said.
The podcast co-host, Nedu, further probed her to understand her intentions regarding love. The movie star maintained her stance and insisted that nobody marry for love these days.
Davido: US Lady calls out singer's hypeman Spesh over debt after reported one-night stand, shares "proof"
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
"You can't be from a poor background and marry someone from a poor background. I'm from a very humble background, and I'm an only child."
She further analyzed Regina Daniel's husband's bedroom skills and stated that he seemed like the type of man who would last long in bed.
Watch the video below:
Esther Nwachucku spurs reactions online
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
greggihenyen:
"Honestly Honest Bunch! I hope you guys also recommend therapists for most of your guests not just use their story to get views. Some of these things are a cry for help."
alex4care:
"She needs serious therapy...somebody should help her."
stardocofficial_:
"Person wey suppose dey therapy una carry mic give am."
ekas_designs:
"Hmmm,it's how these struggles have become a way of life."
kachicomedian:
"If them no born this lady born poverty as she said, then let her hustle."
c.h.a.m.z.y:
"U knack from Nigeria, to Cyprus to Ghana to Kenya and you are still looking like ds,😂 Aunty u need an upgrade classsss Abi master class whichever one, cos omoorrrr u re just wasting ur knacking."
iam_sammynifty:
"You knack from nations to nations, yet you didn't archive anything, doesn't that tell you to sit down and let God fix your life."
Esther Nwachukwu blasts Jnr Pope
Legit.ng earlier reported that Nwachukwu trended in a viral video where she questioned her colleague’s fidelity.
The actress took to social media to react to the late Jnr Pope’s claim of being a "one man, one wife" guy. She claimed that he sleeps around.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue courses in writing & media communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.