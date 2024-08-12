Nigerian actress Esther Nwachukwu suddenly made known her intentions towards her colleague Regina Daniels' husband

The controversial act was a recent guest at Nedu Wazobia's Honest Bunch podcast when she spilled her thoughts

In the video that has since gone viral, Esther also made her societal observations about love and money, spurring reactions online

Nigerian actress Esther Nwachukwu, also known as Esther Sky, has announced her intention to marry Senator Ned Nwoko as his eighth wife.

Esther Sky revealed in a trailer for the forthcoming episode of 'The Honest Bunch' that she will marry for money rather than love.

Esther Nwachukwu talked about Regina Daniels' husband. Credit: @redina.daniels, @esthersky77

Source: Instagram

"I want to be Ned Nwoko's eighth wife…. In this generation, women love money more than love," she said.

The podcast co-host, Nedu, further probed her to understand her intentions regarding love. The movie star maintained her stance and insisted that nobody marry for love these days.

"You can't be from a poor background and marry someone from a poor background. I'm from a very humble background, and I'm an only child."

She further analyzed Regina Daniel's husband's bedroom skills and stated that he seemed like the type of man who would last long in bed.

Watch the video below:

Esther Nwachucku spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

greggihenyen:

"Honestly Honest Bunch! I hope you guys also recommend therapists for most of your guests not just use their story to get views. Some of these things are a cry for help."

alex4care:

"She needs serious therapy...somebody should help her."

stardocofficial_:

"Person wey suppose dey therapy una carry mic give am."

ekas_designs:

"Hmmm,it's how these struggles have become a way of life."

kachicomedian:

"If them no born this lady born poverty as she said, then let her hustle."

c.h.a.m.z.y:

"U knack from Nigeria, to Cyprus to Ghana to Kenya and you are still looking like ds,😂 Aunty u need an upgrade classsss Abi master class whichever one, cos omoorrrr u re just wasting ur knacking."

iam_sammynifty:

"You knack from nations to nations, yet you didn't archive anything, doesn't that tell you to sit down and let God fix your life."

Source: Legit.ng