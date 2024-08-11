Veteran Juju singer King Sunny Ade left many in their emotions as he revealed how he intends to honour his late colleague and friend Onyeka Onwenu

The Grammy-nominated star declared that he would continue to perform their song "Waiting for Me" till his last day on earth

KSA also addressed the rumours that he was in a romantic relationship with the deceased during a condolence visit

Legendary Juju singer King Sunny Ade has committed to continue performing his 1989 duet "Waiting for Me" for the rest of his life as an honour to his late colleague and friend Onyeka Onwenu.

He made the promise during a condolence visit to Onwenu's family with the Musical Society of Nigeria (MCSN) administration.

Ade recognised Onwenu as a remarkable individual who consistently provided excellent advise.

He recalled their collaboration, adding that she frequently took the initiative and offered adjustments, which resulted in amazing music.

He said: "I will on her behalf perform 'Waiting for Me' throughout my life. I have done it several times in different countries, where I gave credit to her.

"When it comes to music that two people have to do together, she used to do more than I did. She would just tap me and say 'Sunny, don't worry, let's take it this way, and it's always good."

He also denied rumours of romantic involvement with Onwenu, describing it as a PR stunt to promote their duets.

"It was a gimmick we allowed because of the duets we did together. Before we launched the duet I did with her, "Waiting for Me", people used to think that she was my girlfriend. But both of us never said yes or no. On the day of the unveiling of the song, they were disappointed because of what they saw", he said.

Orits Williki, a reggae superstar, also paid tribute, calling Onwenu a justice advocate who fought diligently for her rights and intellectual property.

He lamented that she didn't get the full benefit of her efforts throughout her lifetime.

