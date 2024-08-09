Actor Henry Chukz loves the idea of interpreting movie roles and he has always been fascinated by the act

His first touch with Nollywood was when he was four years old and since then, he has embraced any opportunity to be a film star

In this chat with Legit.ng, he spoke to Legit.ng about his memorable career moments, and style icons, among other issues

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Nollywood actor Okpata Henry Chukwuemeka, aka Henry Chukz, has spoken about what inspired him to join the film industry.

Henry Chukz shares his career and fashion experiences. Image credit: @henrychukz_/Instagram

Source: Instagram

In this chat with Legit.ng, he shared the fond moments of his career and why he cannot forget those times easily.

Henry loves to look good and he revealed that the highest amount he has spent on an outfit is over N100k. He also spoke about other issues in this interesting conversation.

What fascinates Henry about acting?

The role interpreter revealed what captivated his heart from childhood and the movie that influenced his decision.

"I've always been fascinated by acting and storytelling. At 4, I was captivated by the Nigerian film My Father’s Love. I mimicked the actors during family visits, playing both male and female roles. As I grew older, watching Damson Idris inspired me to pursue acting. His acting reels online made me want to be like him."

Henry shares his remarkable career moments

According to the actor he has featured in some movies but there are a few that stand out. Hence, he can't forget about the memories they created in him.

"My memorable career moment was when I received a call-back for an audition in Lagos, my first professional experience. Though I didn’t get the role, it motivated me. I later landed the lead in the movie Iwe and received another call-back for Chetam. Playing Adigwe in Iwe was unforgettable, especially a scene where I cried extensively."

Who is Henry's style icon?

Furthermore, he spoke about why he considers presenter Ebuka Obi-Uchendu as his fashion icon. Besides, he revealed the highest amount he spent on an outfit and jewellery.

"Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is my style icon. His fearless fashion sense and blend of modern and timeless elegance inspire me. I’ve spent around ₦25,000 to ₦30,000 on jewelry and over ₦100,000 on standout outfits."

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu rocks pilot-themed outfit

Legit.ng earlier reported that media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu was his usual stylish self as he turned up for an event in honour of Air Peace Airlines.

Fidelity Bank organised the event and had its managing director, Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, in attendance.

Ebuka's colleagues and fans were impressed with his look and made palatable comments on his Instagram page.

Source: Legit.ng