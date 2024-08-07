Nigerian Afrobeats star Wikzid was seen in a viral video with three beautiful women in an exotic room

The Essence crooner seemed a bit laid back as the women tried to give him attention and fill him up with sweet names

Among the three women surrounding the singer, two were spotted to be Nollywood actresses, spurring reactions online

Nigerian Afrobeats star Ayodeji Balogun made waves online after a video of him and three women in a room emerged.

The father of four was seen sitting on a couch as the three beautiful ladies gathered around him to take fun selfies.

Video of Wizkid and three women went viral. Credit: @wizkid

Source: Instagram

Two of the women were identified as Nollywood actresses Osas Ighodaro and Damilola Adegbite, who playfully teased him with pet names.

Meanwhile, the Made in Lagos hitmaker, who recently celebrated his fourth son's birthday, appeared relaxed and slightly dazed during the cheerful encounter.

At one point, one of the ladies called the musician "Daddy Yo," prompting reactions from fans online.

Wizkid spurs reactions online

sandy_biiy:

"Why this girls pin wiz for center like that."

afeback:

"Make una nor injure am ooo na Africa treasure."

profwheyleeto:

"I get girl for my yard wey get big big barka wey Dey make me feel amazing girl."

skelempe_:

"Today na shalewa tomorrow na Vanessa, even your girl go follow come around."

abdulqudus.suleiman:

"lol skeppy said it broe, Wiz always got the house full of freaaks."

stanpash:

"If na DAVIDO,him go dey shout anyhow."

emile_hustle:

"Skepta: " wiz got a house full of freaaks that why I haven't been around for a week"."

profwheyleeton:

"I get girl for my yard wey get big big barka wey Dey make me feel amazing girl."

dwiksdiji:

"Wizkid & Osas get watin dem never tell us o guysss 😂 those two !!! I dey suspect them."

house.of.habiba:

"Stay blessed stay humble and don't forget to press nyash like Wizzy."

Source: Legit.ng