Nigerian dancer Poco Lee and his two teenage friends trended online with a picture showing their then-and-now

The throwback moment revealed that the three men were once altar servers in the Catholic faith

However, the recent caught the attention of netizens as they debated over the changes that all experienced over the years

Nigerian dancer and master of ceremony Iweh Pascal Odinaka, aka Poco Lee, bewildered many online with a throwback moment from his teenage days.

In a viral picture collage sighted by Legit.ng and posted by Notjustok on Instagram, Pocolee was seen in his younger days with two of his friends.

The Hypeman and the young guys in the photograph were dressed in Catholic mass service attire. The moment seemed to have been captured during a mass procession.

A recent picture was placed beside it, showing the three men and how they have grown in their different fields.

Poco Lee and friends spur reactions online

Netizens were amazed at the changes that occurred in three of them over the years and wondered if they were still dedicated to their Christian faith.

Odumeje sends powerful message to Poco Lee

Nigerian clergyman Chukwuemeka Cyril Ohanaemere, aka Odumeje, sparked an online frenzy after sending a stern warning message to the popular dancer.

The man of God made waves online following his recent visit to London for a programme at the Lighthouse.

He took a moment to capture himself in a video as he voiced his intentions for the entertainment hype man.

