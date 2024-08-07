Global site navigation

Davido: Nkechi Blessing Addresses Critics Over Relationship With Singer, Shares Their Private Msg
Celebrities

Davido: Nkechi Blessing Addresses Critics Over Relationship With Singer, Shares Their Private Msg

by  Chinasa Afigbo 2 min read
  • Nkechi Blessing Sunday has mindlessly continued to flaunt her friendship with Afrobeats star Davido
  • The actress received massive backlash online after she shared a large portrait of her and the singer hanging in her bedroom
  • Following that, the movie star recently posted the direct message she received from the twins' dad, spurring fractions online

Nigerian actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday has come for haters and critics following the sudden display of her relationship with Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, aka Davido.

Legit.ng reported that Nkechi Blessing stirred raucous online after she shared a portrait painting of her and Davdio hanging in her bedroom 

Davido and Blessing CEO, Blessing CEO shares Davido's message to her
Blessing CEO continued to brag about her friendship with Davido. Credit: @nkechiblessingsunday
Source: Instagram

Relationship blogger Blessing CEO also dragged the movie star for the wall painting and accused her of always wanting to have affairs with men she was older than. 

Nkechi Blessing Sunday taunts haters 

The actress, who is presently on vacation with her son, posted new photographs of herself from the trip on her Instagram page, along with a screenshot of her DM with the musician. 

Nkechi had sent Davido a direct message raving about a viral video of him and his wife, Chioma, participating in a popular TikTok dance.

Nkechi had addressed them as her people, and Davido, surprisingly, responded by referring to her as 'his' sister.

See the post below:

Nkechi Blessing spurs reactions online 

The actress' followers praised her in the comments area, highlighting how her message with the singer was a good way to get back at her critics. See the reactions below:

fabricby_ivy:

"Is the last slid for me .....You go finish them."

mom_imani1:

"You see that last slide, them nor go like am o."

mo_fola_:

"My Fine Woman ❤️❤️,dem no go like that last slide o."

shadxy_special:

"Make your enemies cry like a river jare..ogo agbaye lokeloke."

mowunmeey:

"The last slide will make someppl cry."

dickson_mercy_a:

"She is not gonna take it easy on her hater. that last slide ehn go make people get chest pain."

zizy77333:

"Mama you are doing well #30bgqueen."

jennychinweajib:

"NK Adeleke for a reason."

Nkechi Blessing unveils lover

Legit.ng had reported that Blessing shared cute pictures of her younger lover with her fans.

She hinted that her lover was not a Yoruba man and added that he followed her to an event outside Lagos.

Blessing boasted that it was forever with him.

Source: Legit.ng

