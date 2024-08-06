Wizkid has been sighted having fun at his 4th son, AJ's birthday while he was in the video booth enjoying himself

In the clip, the Afrobeat singer sagged his shorts as he lifted his hands in the air to show that he was having a great time at the party

Baby Shark was playing in the background as his fans took to the comment section to hail their favourite

Afrobeat singer, Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid, was present at his 4th son's birthday, which took place days ago.

Legit.ng had reported that Wizkid and his baby mama, Jada P staged a birthday party for their second son, AJ, and the video surfaced online.

In the viral recording, the 'Made in Lagos' crooner was seen on the video booth having a good time as he smiled at his guests. He raised his hands to the sky with smiles on his lips while the boot was snipping him round.

Wizkid sag his shorts at son's party

In the clip, the Grammy Award winner sagged his green short and white T-shirt. A popular cartoon song 'Baby Shark' was playing in the background while the booth was snipping him round.

At a point, the Ojuelegba crooner gave his fans some dance moves before coming down from the video boot.

Below is the video:

Reactions trail the Wizkid's video

Netizens took the comments section to react to the clip of Wizkid at son's birthday. Here are some of the comments below:

Wizkid's first son Bolu attends AJ's birthday

Legit.ng had reported that Bolu, the first son of Afrobreat singer, Wizkid was one of the people who attended AJ's birthday over the weekend.

In the pictures making the rounds online, Bolu was seen backing Zion at AJ's birthday as the two bonded together.

Fans of Wizkid known as FC took to the comment section to take a swipe at Davido as they praised their favourite.

