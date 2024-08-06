Clip of Wizkid Dancing on Video Booth at 4th Son’s Birthday Excites Fans:“One King With All d Vibes”
- Wizkid has been sighted having fun at his 4th son, AJ's birthday while he was in the video booth enjoying himself
- In the clip, the Afrobeat singer sagged his shorts as he lifted his hands in the air to show that he was having a great time at the party
- Baby Shark was playing in the background as his fans took to the comment section to hail their favourite
Afrobeat singer, Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid, was present at his 4th son's birthday, which took place days ago.
Legit.ng had reported that Wizkid and his baby mama, Jada P staged a birthday party for their second son, AJ, and the video surfaced online.
In the viral recording, the 'Made in Lagos' crooner was seen on the video booth having a good time as he smiled at his guests. He raised his hands to the sky with smiles on his lips while the boot was snipping him round.
Wizkid's first son, Bolu backs Zion at AJ's b'day, FC taunts Davido: "Family wey sweet pass wedding"
Wizkid sag his shorts at son's party
In the clip, the Grammy Award winner sagged his green short and white T-shirt. A popular cartoon song 'Baby Shark' was playing in the background while the booth was snipping him round.
At a point, the Ojuelegba crooner gave his fans some dance moves before coming down from the video boot.
Below is the video:
Reactions trail the Wizkid's video
Netizens took the comments section to react to the clip of Wizkid at son's birthday. Here are some of the comments below:
@siki__baby:
"Fine man."
@walemore14:
"Biggest Wizzy."
@ishola__m:
"Baba Bolu."
@rosky_richie:
"My Mr handsome."
@big____baby009:
"My man on it again."
@abiola_brain4pf:
"Happiest man alive."
@big_cqwin:
"Nah only @wizkidayo be the happy adult for this country."
@brunohuncho:
"Wizy bird."
@pwettyholar:
"Aww so sweet to watch."
Wizkid's first son Bolu attends AJ's birthday
Legit.ng had reported that Bolu, the first son of Afrobreat singer, Wizkid was one of the people who attended AJ's birthday over the weekend.
In the pictures making the rounds online, Bolu was seen backing Zion at AJ's birthday as the two bonded together.
Fans of Wizkid known as FC took to the comment section to take a swipe at Davido as they praised their favourite.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng
Shade Metibogun (Entertainment editor) Shade Metibogun is an entertainment editor at Legit.ng (since 2023). She has over a decade experience in both print and online media (THEWILL, Institute for Media and Society). Shade is Post Graduate Diploma in Education ( 2016), Bachelor Degree in Literature in English, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. Email: shade.metibogun@corp.legit.ng